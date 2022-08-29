Everything Wrong With the Beloved Town of Stars Hollow

Year after year, Gilmore Girls fans return to the show for a rewatch. For many, Rory and Lorelai Gilmore bring a sense of comfort. For others, the quaint town of Stars Hollow is a large part of the appeal. While Stars Hollow certainly has all of the charm of a small, picturesque town where nothing bad ever happens, it is hardly perfect. There was actually a lot wrong with the town. We’ve collected some examples of the strange happenings in Stars Hollow that fans of the series completely ignored.

The adults in the town were way too involved in the teen drama

Stars Hollow wasn’t a particularly large town. The town had just one high school and only a handful of teens, based on what was shown. The adults in the town were a bit too involved with the teenager’s drama.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Miss Patty and Babette were actively involved in Rory’s love life. Luke Danes got himself involved in Rory’s love life, too. Even Lane Kim was not immune to being the target of the town’s gossip from time to time. If you think about it, the town’s involvement in teen romances was a little creepy.

Taylor Doosey was allowed to control just about everything

Taylor Doosey acted as the town selectman, but he was certainly far more involved and powerful than the mayor, who fans only saw a handful of times over seven seasons. The residents of Stars Hollow occasionally rallied against Taylor, but, for the most part, he was allowed to control everything completely unchecked.

Taylor bought up property, prevented businesses from opening, and even tried to control what stores could sell. We can never forget when he claimed anyone who sold a lava lamp was selling “drug paraphernalia.”

The entire town of Stars Hollow actively bullied Kirk Gleason

Kirk Gleason was eccentric. Still, he was actively involved in residential life and helped the town out. Kirk could also be a little bit creepy. Still, the entire village seemed to gang up on him actively. Taylor bullied Kirk, and even Luke Danes, who helped the neighborhood eccentric out sometimes, could be pretty mean.

Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Most of the town’s residents never seemed to mature past high school antics. Kick-me signs, little digs, and outright aggression weren’t all that uncommon, but Gilmore Girls fans largely ignore the issue.

RELATED:‘Gilmore Girls’: Did You Ever Notice That Rory Gilmore Had 1 Characteristic From Each of Her Family Members?