Everything You Need to Know About Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’

If you’re a fan of Halloween and all things horror, get ready for an exciting week! Netflix debuts Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities tomorrow on Oct. 24. It’s the perfect show to get you in the Spooky Season spirit with stories, directors, and writers curated by the Academy Award-winning del Toro. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anthology series.

Kate Micucci as Stacy Chapman in the ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ episode called ‘The Outside’ Cr. Ken Woroner/Netflix © 2022

Is ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ based on a book?

Netflix released a couple of series and movies based on books earlier this month. With The School for Good and Evil, based on the book series by Soman Chainani, and The Midnight Club, based on the novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, it makes sense why you might think Cabinet of Curiosities is following the same path. The answer is “sort of.”

Each episode of Cabinet of Curiosities centers around one self-contained story. Some episodes are based on short stories, and the anthology series includes tales originally written by H.P. Lovecraft and Henry Kuttner. Others are from the minds of the writers and del Toro. Regardless, whether you’re hoping for tales inspired by scary stories or all originals, there are plenty of chills to go around in each episode.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES begins its 4-night event this Tuesday. @RealGDT @netflix pic.twitter.com/UuL9WbkrRM — Cabinet of Curiosities (@CabinetNetflix) October 23, 2022

Where can you stream ‘Cabinet of Curiosities?’

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is streaming exclusively on Netflix. However, don’t expect to sit and binge all of the episodes at once. Netflix’s plans for release involve debuting only two episodes a day beginning on Oct. 25. This type of release schedule is new for Netflix. Typically, the streamer either releases an entire season at once with shows like Stranger Things, or they release episodes weekly like with Love Is Blind.

Starting October 25, Guillermo del Toro is treating us this Halloween with a 4-day horror event series called Cabinet of Curiosities. Here's what you can expect: pic.twitter.com/g1b6nqTahA — Netflix (@netflix) October 24, 2022

How many episodes are in ‘Cabinet of Curiosities?’

This latest series by del Toro is an anthology series, meaning each episode is a stand-alone story. The one thing each episode has in common is horror. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the same thing for everyone. For example, “Lot 36” deals with a demonic entity, while the following episode, “Graveyard Rats,” features a grave robber tormented by some particularly monstrous rodents. Plan on seeing familiar faces, too. Each episode features an outstanding cast, from Rupert Grint (Harry Potter, Servant) to F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight, The White Lotus).

Cabinet of Curiosities contains eight episodes in total. With two episodes released each night, that means starting on Tuesday, fans can watch two new episodes each night for the rest of the week. Not a bad deal for anyone looking to get in the Halloween spirit!

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – “Lot 36” and “Graveyard Rats”

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – “The Autopsy” and “The Outside”

Thursday, Oct. 27 – “Pickman’s Model” and “Dreams in the Witch House”

Friday, Oct. 28 – “The Viewing” and “The Murmuring”

Tune in to watch Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities only on Netflix.

