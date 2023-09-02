Jimmy Buffett died on Sept. 1 at the age of 76. The "Margaritaville" singer was a husband and father, along with being an iconic musician.

Jimmy Buffett rose to fame with songs like “Margaritaville” and “Oldest Surfer On The Beach.” Later, Buffett became a mogul, building out his brand and empire. The famed singer died peacefully on Sept. 1, surrounded by friends and family. Despite a massive public presence, many Buffett fans didn’t realize how expansive the singer’s family was. He opted not to speak about his personal life, allowing his wife and kids as private a life as possible. We’ve collected everything you need to know about the Buffet family, including the music icon’s enduring, if not complicated, love story.

Jimmy Buffett was married twice

In life, Jimmy Buffett spent time developing his Caribbean rock sound and playing to sold-out crowds. Privately, he was a family man. Buffett was married twice. His first marriage didn’t last long. He married Margie Washichek in 1969 when he was in his early 20s. The marriage only lasted a few years, and by 1971, Buffett had moved from Tennessee to Florida to find his sound and mend his heart. The couple finalized their divorce in 1972.

Shortly after arriving in Florida, Buffett was bitten by the love bug again. In a 1998 Time Magazine article, Buffett revealed that he met his longtime love, Jane Slagsvol, while she was on vacation in Florida. At the time, Slagsvol was a college student enjoying Spring Break. Buffett was working his way into the Florida music scene.

Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol | Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

The couple dated for several years. They tied the knot in 1977. While they reportedly had a few rocky years in their union, they remained together until Buffett’s death. While Slagsvol preferred a quiet life and often stayed out of the spotlight, she was easy to spot on Buffett’s arm at important events and awards ceremonies. Their love story spanned 46 years and included the birth of three children.

He was the father of three children

Jimmy Buffett was a family man. He was a father to three children. According to several sources, Buffet and his wife, Slagsvol, welcomed their first child, Savannah Buffett, in 1979, just two years after they tied the knot. Their second daughter, Delaney Buffett, was born in 1992. Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol completed their family with the adoption of their only son, Cameron Buffett, in 1994.

Jimmy Buffett | Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Both Savannah and Delaney Buffett are in the entertainment industry. The elder Buffett daughter works in music. She worked on a SiriusXM radio show called Savannah Daydreamin’ Radio Hour. Delaney Buffett is a filmmaker. She has several producer credits, according to IMDb. Little is known about Cameron Buffett’s career.