Exclusive: VeeAlwaysHere Chats About His New EP ‘ego: Playlist I’

When it comes to music, VeeAlwaysHere does it all. The artist not only sings, but also writes, produces, and records his own songs. In August, the singer-songwriter dropped a song called “other side,” and he went on to release his EP ego: Playlist I on Sept. 30. Before VeeAlwaysHere released ego: Playlist I, Showbiz Cheat Sheet interviewed the singer over email about the project.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Getting to know VeeAlwaysHere

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What originally inspired you to become a musician?

VeeAlwaysHere: Music has always been a big part of my life since I was a child, even though I don’t come from a musical family. I was always writing silly little songs as a kid, and they just kind of grew into real music as I grew up.

I live and breathe music. I write songs all the time, no matter what I’m doing: driving, showering, or even sleeping sometimes. It feels therapeutic to let it out and make it come to life.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: You handle the songwriting, production, and recording of your music. When you make a song, do you have a favorite part of the process?

VeeAlwaysHere: Honestly, my favorite part is the very beginning stage. I kind of reverse-engineer my music. I like to approach every song I make with an emotion or feeling in mind. I always ask myself, “What do I want people to feel when they listen to this?” And then I use this as a guideline every step of the way.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What is the biggest challenge of handling every aspect of making a song on your own?

VeeAlwaysHere: The biggest challenge has to be learning how to rely on yourself and being comfortable with making music that I like, regardless of the artists’ natural desire to make it sound a certain way to appease the general public or “the industry.” I love collabing and working with other people, but bouncing ideas off your co-writer or co-producer makes it a bit easier. Learning to be completely self-sufficient in your process and decision-making is the hardest part for sure, but once you get there — it only helps you be a better collaborator.

The singer on his song ‘other side’

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Can you walk us through what it was like to create “other side”?

VeeAlwaysHere: After I came up with the feeling I wanted to inspire in people with this song, I went straight to production. I sort of blacked out and next thing I know, I’m sitting on a vibey retro pop track. The melodies and lyrics came flowing out of me so effortlessly in a matter of three takes. This song was so strange but so satisfying to make. Everything about it felt so different.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: You’ve described “other side” as being for those who are hopeless romantics. Do you consider yourself to be a hopeless romantic as well?

VeeAlwaysHere: Oh, yes! That’s definitely me! I believe in love, soulmates, destiny — all of that. I truly believe that no matter what, love always prevails. I’m a big fan of love, in general.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What do you hope fans take away from “other side”?

VeeAlwaysHere: I want people who can relate to the story of the song to feel hopeful. This song can also be interpreted as a long-distance relationship story, which… been there. It can be so challenging, so I wanted to give people hope and just overall positive emotions.

VeeAlwaysHere released a new EP

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: You’re set to release your own EP soon. What do you want to showcase with ego: playlist I?

VeeAlwaysHere: My goal for this entire project was to put a whole bunch of “uncomfortable songs” on it. By “uncomfortable” I mean songs that I wouldn’t normally write or put out. Each song was a challenge because I’d made a decision to take a step back from all of my habits and routines and really go live outside of my comfort zone musically.

I went outside of my normal sound to explore some different genres and sounds to see how I can bring them into my world without sacrificing my integrity as a musician, and I think I did a pretty decent job — I love every single song on it.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: This album features multiple collaborations. How do you approach collaborations with other artists, and what made you decide to include Kimono Pat, jujuland, and ian360 on the album?

VeeAlwaysHere: I love collaborating!! It makes me so happy to hear other artists bring their flavors and lives into my world. Each song of mine is my world that I create from top to bottom, so It’s always so fun to invite people over and have them bring something to it.

And in terms of why I chose these artists specifically… I guess you’re gonna have to listen and find out. It all makes perfect sense.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What was the most challenging song to make for ego: playlist I?

VeeAlwaysHere: Definitely track No. 3, “right now (feat. jujuland).” It was so risky and scary to go and explore my roots and sing in Korean for the first time ever in my life. jujuland was so helpful and supportive of this idea, and I really appreciate her, but it was still really scary for me to do.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Do you have a favorite song on the EP?

VeeAlwaysHere: I love them all, but hands-down “right now (feat. jujuland).” Out of all the “uncomfortable” songs on the project, this one was the most uncomfortable of them all. I wasn’t fortunate enough to be raised speaking Korean, so I only started learning it recently, and I’m not good at all at the moment, but the fact that I still decided to make a song like this just makes me really proud of it!

VeeAlwaysHere’s EP ego: playlist I is out now on streaming and music-purchasing platforms.

