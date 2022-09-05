Expert Believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May ‘Pivot’ and Return to Royal Roles ‘in a Year or 2’

A royal expert predicts that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ‘pivot’ back to their royal roles in another couple of years. “It’s much, much easier to be a royal,” she explained.

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon return to their royal roles, expert shares

Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, shared her thoughts on whether the Sussexes might return to their royal roles. According to Brown, Prince Harry and Meghan may want an ‘easier’ gig after trying their hand in entertainment.

Brown told The Ankler entertainment newsletter, “The trouble with pronouncing on Archewell projects is that a big announcement could render judgment foolish — as in, ‘It’s a shame Huma Abedin has no love life,’ only to find she’s dating Bradley Cooper.”

The author continued, “I think the Sussexes are beginning to realize the mirage of ‘entertainment deals,’ which are wildly difficult to deliver on as everyone in Hollywood knows.”

Expert says royal life would be easier for the Sussexes

Harry and Meghan are giving the non-royal life a go, but Brown says being a royal is “easier.” She explained, “It’s much, much easier to be a royal, which offers perennial status without much requirement for quo.”

Brown noted the likelihood for Harry and Meghan to “pivot.”

“Watch for the pivot in a year or two, when the Sussexes feel the calling to return to the UK to serve Harry’s country and rejoin the balcony lineup for which front-page coverage is assured,” Brown said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should choose between celebrity and royal life, another expert says

PR expert Lida Citroen shared her thoughts about why Prince Harry and Meghan need to decide if they’re royalty or celebrities.

During a May 2022 episode of Royally Us, Citroen explained, “I think they’re still trying to find their footing. So they’re trying a lot of different things and some of them are giving them footing and some of them are feeling a little slippery … Some of this can also just be them trying to figure out who they’re going to be in this world.”

She continued, “I don’t mean to minimize what they’re going through but it sort of feels from a perception standpoint that [Meghan and Harry] have to decide if they’re royalty or they’re celebrity. Because there’s a very different persona and perception mapping that goes with both of those — you don’t really get to straddle both.”

Citroen urged the Sussexes to make a choice. “You sometimes don’t get to have it both ways,” she said. “When you think about royal life and pageantry of the institution, there’s rules that come with that and there’s protocols and there’s rewards. But celebrity also has rules and protocols and rewards. It also has a lot of risk and being handled is different — being, you know, managed, is very different.”

Citroen added, “ I don’t know how they would find a way to bridge both but they kind of need to choose.”

