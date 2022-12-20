Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix Documentary ‘Monumental Betrayal’ of Royal Family

A royal expert is taking aim at the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, calling it a “monumental betrayal” of the royal family. The Sussexes didn’t hold back in the documentary, dropping bombshells about their experience behind the palace walls and the intense media scrutiny they endured.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Expert calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix documentary a ‘betrayal’ of the royal family

Royal expert Nile Gardiner weighed in with his thoughts about the Harry & Meghan docuseries, which included the Sussexes making a number of claims about the royal family. Gardiner told Express the series is a “monumental betrayal,” noting how the Sussexes continue to burn bridges.

“Harry and Meghan’s documentary series on Netflix is a declaration of war against the royal family,” Gardiner said. “They are burning whatever bridges remain with Buckingham Palace.”

He continued, “This is an outright attempt at tarnishing the image of the British monarchy. It will result in a furious backlash against Meghan and Harry in the UK. They have no sense of gratitude towards the royal family whatsoever or the British people.”

According to Gardiner, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series “is not only insulting to the royal family, but it is also a slap in the face to the British people as well.”

The expert noted how devastating the Sussexes’ claims are to the family. “In Buckingham Palace, there will be a great deal of unhappiness and sadness in regards to Meghan and Harry,” Gardiner said. “This documentary series will be seen as a monumental betrayal of the royal family and will also be viewed as an all-out assault against the British monarchy.”

Prince Harry called one Prince William moment ‘terrifying’

Gardiner went on to discuss the impact the documentary may have on Prince William. Among the claims in the series, Harry recalled William screaming at him during the family meeting at Sandringham to discuss his and Meghan’s desire to step back from royal duties.

Harry recalled the options he was presented with and wanted the half in, half out model, noting they would “have our own jobs but also work in support of the queen.”

Prince Harry shared, “It became very clear, very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

Expert believes ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary will be ‘immensely painful’ for Prince William

Gardiner explained, “This documentary series will be immensely painful for Prince William. Harry is fundamentally destroying his one-close relationship with his brother and the rest of the royal family.”

The royal expert continued, “He is behaving like an enemy of the royal family, and it must be heartbreaking for Prince William and King Charles.”

He added, “The queen and Prince Philip no doubt would have been absolutely appalled by this Netflix documentary series, as well as the actions of Meghan and Harry. This would have been tremendously painful for them to see.”