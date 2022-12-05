Expert Claims Meghan Markle Just Made a Subtle Dig at the Royal Family

A royal expert believes Meghan Markle may have been making a veiled dig at the royal family during a recent episode of her Archetypes podcast.

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle quoted a poet during an ‘Archetypes’ episode

During the Archetypes first season finale episode, Meghan shared a quote that referenced being put into a box. One royal expert noted that she might be referencing her time in the royal family.

“Many moons ago, I heard a quote that I will share with you today because as we talk about labels and tropes, boxes some may try to squeeze you into and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don’t quite fit the full person that you are, this is what I wanted to leave you with,” Meghan said.

She continued, “It’s from a couplet within a piece of writing by Greek poet Christianopoulos.”

Meghan shared, “And he says, ‘What didn’t you do to bury me? But you forgot that I was a seed.’”

She added, “To that point, my friend, keep growing and I’ll see you on the flip side. As ever, I’m Meghan.”

Biographer says Meghan Markle made ‘veiled reference’ to her time in the royal family

Royal biographer Phil Dampier weighed in on Meghan’s message, pointing to how it could be interpreted as a dig at the royal family as they “buried” Meghan and “squeezed” her “into a box.”

Dampier told The Sun, “I’m sure that it was a veiled reference to the restrictions of the royal family.”

He continued, “It seems to be her favorite pastime at the minute, to find fault with the royal family. Maybe it’s to back up Harry’s book and the Netflix series. She’s full of these metaphors and hidden swipes.”

Dampier noted, “It’s a clever way of doing it because she’s not directly saying something but people can still read into it what they like. Then if anyone takes offense she can say, ‘Oh I didn’t mean it like that.’”

The royal biographer continued, “It’s quite a clever way of doing it but it’s provocative and gives an indication of what she really feels. At the end of the day, she is just glad to be out of the royal family and making money and have her family.”

He added, “I think it confirms the obvious, that she never had the slightest intention of staying in the royal family in the first place.”

Body language expert said Meghan’s podcast was ‘engineered’ to ‘make headlines’

Body language expert and voice analyst Judi James shared her thoughts about Meghan’s podcast, explaining how it was designed to create headlines.

James explained to Express, “Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts each week on her podcasts. Each one that comes out seems engineered to reveal some new detail or fact of her life and it is those ‘reveals’ that seem to hit the headlines even more than the points she is discussing.”

She continued, “They also seem to promote the feeling that we are being invited to get to know her piece-by-piece, like a huge jigsaw puzzle.”

