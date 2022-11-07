Expert Dismissed Idea Kate Middleton Reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Jubilee Service Entrance

TL;DR:

Royal watchers spotted Kate Middleton appearing to mouth, “Wow,” as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at a June 2022 service honoring Queen Elizabeth II.

However, according to a body language expert, it may have been a “meaningless” expression.

“If Kate did do a ‘Wow’ it would probably have been silent, as a comment to herself,” the expert said.

A body language expert doesn’t think Kate Middleton remarked “wow” when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the Platinum Jubilee service. Rather, they believe the now-Princess of Wales could’ve made a “meaningless” expression as the couple took their seats.

Kate Middleton had a ‘thoughtful expression’ on her face as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the Platinum Jubilee service

Body language expert Judi James examined Kate’s face as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Service of Thanksgiving honoring Queen Elizabeth II during Platinum Jubilee weekend in June 2022.

“This moment appears to show Kate mouthing the word ‘Wow’ after having looked across in the direction of Meghan and Harry,” James told Express. “Her gaze does seem to fit this theory insofar that she turns her head to look sideways and back, which fits the direction the couple were sitting in.”

However, James noted the “distance between them would have been quite large.” Harry and Meghan sat in the second row next to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their respective partners.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales sat in the front row across the aisle with King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Distance aside, whatever Kate saw “seems to be responsible for a dour or thoughtful expression.” James continued, noting how the 40-year-old did “three or four long blinks to suggest as cut-off ritual” as she turned back around.

“A ‘Wow’ response would suggest surprise bordering on shock though,” she added.

Kate Middleton would’ve known Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were attending and where they were sitting

James also pointed out Kate probably wouldn’t have been surprised at Harry and Meghan’s arrival. The reason? “Kate would surely have been aware the Sussexes were attending and where they would be sitting,” she said.

Clothes were another factor at the Service of Thanksgiving. Meghan wore Dior haute couture, sporting a gray-toned trench coat with coordinating accessories. The hat, in particular, would’ve obstructed Kate’s view of her face, James said.

“Meghan’s wide-brimmed hat was tilted at an angle to make her face hidden from Kate’s view,” she explained. “So a ‘Wow’, if that is what she did say, could hardly be based on any response to the fact that they were there.”

Another element during the Platinum Jubilee weekend service suggesting Kate wasn’t reacting to Harry and Meghan was, according to James, William.

“William sits totally impassively here though, meaning if Kate did do a ‘Wow’ it would probably have been silent, as a comment to herself,” James said.

After all, Kate “would have known the cameras were picking up every facial expression and movement.”

