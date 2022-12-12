Expert Explains Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Feel ‘Duped’ by Netflix Docuseries

Harry & Meghan is streaming — part of it at least — and an expert thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could feel “slightly duped.” Particularly, with how the race element is presented. Ahead, the question they might have while watching the Netflix docuseries and why it might show “a degree of naivety.”

Expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have questions about race ‘elements’ of ‘Harry & Meghan’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Volume I, three episodes which hit Netflix on Dec. 8, feature discussions on colonialism and the royal family from former staffers, academics, and more. According to crisis and reputation management expert, Edward Coram-James, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could take issue with the potential implications.

“They notably steer clear (so far) in making too overt an attack on the royal family itself,” he said (via Express). Harry and Meghan distance themselves by “criticizing the ‘institution’ of the royal family.”

In doing so they’re “staying within the safe zone of calling them formal and implying that they are living in a cage and out of touch,” he explained.

So, given the final cut of Harry & Meghan Volume I, Coram-James sees a “scenario in which they feel slightly duped by elements of the production.”

“I wonder whether Harry and Meghan may indeed watch elements of this and think, ‘Wait a second,’” he continued. “‘We never said that the royal family is a racist institution, so why are there experts in this series that are equating them to such highly charged words?’”

‘Inevitable’ Netflix ‘would go there’ showing ‘degree of naivety’ in Harry and Meghan, expert says

Coram-James continued, saying Harry and Meghan may have been naive not to expect Netflix to “go there.”

“Of course, it was inevitable that Netflix would go there,” he said. “To drive up viewer numbers, they need scandal and explosive allegations. So, this may show a degree of naivety on behalf of the Sussexes, as in some ways it was wholly predictable that Netflix would try to make this link.”

In his opinion, Harry and Meghan are probably content with how the docuseries turned out. “I would expect the Sussexes to be very happy with the end product, particularly the light in which it shows them,” he said, noting their “clear and unapologetic” criticisms of the media.

Harry and Meghan had a different ‘vision’ for their Netflix content, expert says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Netflix

Discussing romance and royal life wasn’t exactly what Harry and Meghan had in mind, according to Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden.

The couple “never really wanted to do this project,” he said (via Express). “When they signed up for Netflix, it was to make a programme [sic]. They had this vision of sort of being like Barack and Michelle Obama and making very worthy documentaries.”

“That’s already gone by the by,” he continued. “Harry’s made a programme [sic] about his Invictus Project for injured servicemen. We don’t have a broadcast yet planned for that. And Meghan’s big project, which was a children’s animated programme [sic] called Pearl, that’s been candled together.”

Eden’s referring to Harry’s Invictus Games docuseries, Heart of Invictus, and Meghan’s series Netflix canceled along with others earlier in 2022.

“So, the first thing we’re seeing is a reality show, a docu-series about them. This has not been made by Archwell. This is very much a Netflix project,” Eden concluded. “For everyone, you can imagine Harry and Meghan being nervous about the reaction.”

Volume I of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix, followed by Volume II on Dec. 15.

RELATED: Expert Explains Royal Family’s Potential Crisis Plan for ‘Harry & Meghan’