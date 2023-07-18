Here's what a PR expert says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to think about after they "injured their careers" airing out the royal family's "dirty laundry."

Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you know that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have had better days than what’s been reported over the last several weeks.

Following a bizarre story about a “car chase” through Manhattan in May and an embarrassing retort when Harry demanded the paparazzi hand over all photos from the evening, the Sussexes were dropped from their multi-million deal with Spotify before company executive Bill Simmons publicly labeled the pair as “f****** grifters.” In addition, the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan was snubbed by Emmy voters and therefore did not receive a nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s reign | ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Now, a PR expert is explaining how the prince and former Suits star “injured their careers” and reputations while trying to do just that to the royal family.

Meghan and Harry strategy to air out the royals ‘dirty laundry has ‘backfired’

PR expert Kieran Elsby opined that Meghan and Harry only have themselves to blame as they had one strategy to just continue airing out the royal family’s “dirty laundry” every chance they got. But that plan isn’t working anymore.

Elsby, who is the director of Media Global PR, told The Mirror: “Like the majority of the general public Emmy voters were not impressed. It is a clear result of the couple’s strategy of airing their dirty laundry about the royal family backfiring.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for their CBS primetime special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

He added that “The royal family drama has critically injured Harry and Meghan’s careers” as the Sussexes “Sussexes might find it difficult to get the kind of projects they were hoping for” from here on out.

Expert says Sussexes need to ‘pivot’ to have any chance of saving themselves in Hollywood

Elsby also believes that what the prince and former actor need to do is “pivot away” from trashing Harry’s family.

“They should pivot away from the royal family drama,” he said. “It was always a bad move that has pinned them into a corner. In the U.K. and USA we are fiercely loyal to our families, and it is hard to get people on [the] side for airing grievances so publicly.

Screengrab from an episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries titled ‘Harry & Meghan’ | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

“It is possible that Meghan and Harry’s American audience will eventually jump back on their side. However, it will take more than time and effort to rebuild their reputation.”

Elsby further claimed that it would be “short-sighted” of the duke and duchess to “revert back to focusing on their time in the royal family” and suggested they should “find a different focus to keep the income flowing.”

The expert’s advice comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan are looking to rebrand their image and will begin working on a few different projects separately.