Expert Explains How Princess Charlotte Hints That She Uses Queen Elizabeth as Her ‘Body Language Role Model’

Royal fans got a treat during the 2022 Commonwealth Games when Princess Charlotte joined Prince William and Kate Middleton on her very first engagement without Prince George and Prince Louis.

All eyes were on the young princess as she was seen taking in a swimming event and a hockey match, as well as meeting some of the athletes and organizers. So how did Charlotte handle herself during her big appearance? Well according to a body language expert, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter showed “confidence” and signs that she is looking to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her “body language role model.”

Queen Elizabeth II smiling at Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Body language expert says Princess Charlotte ‘gained confidence’ during appearance

Body language expert Judi James analyzed footage and photos from Charlotte’s first solo visit with her parents and observed that she seemed a little nervous and shy at first but she quickly gained “confidence.”

James told The Sun’s Fabulous: “We can see so many signals of both growing confidence and a sense of fun and a talent for spontaneity and face-pulling that might even eclipse little Louis. We can also see her relationships with her parents and a growing sense of her royal profile and the kind of princess she might finally be.”

James added: “Holding Kate’s hand, Charlotte seems to nestle in close, and during some of her earlier greetings we can see Kate extending one protective and encouraging hand to nudge her daughter toward a handshake.”

Charlotte may look to Queen Elizabeth as her ‘body language role model’

Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte leave the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service in Sandringham | BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

The expert also noticed some signs hinting that Princess Charlotte may actually be using her great-grandmother as her own “body language role model” when she meets and greets others. According to James, those occurred when Charlotte shook the hand of Dominica swimmer Warren Lawrence.

“We’ve seen [Charlotte] shaking hands in a very royal meet and greet ritual before, but she has often needed a little nudging to do so,” James noted. “Here though she looks quite keen to shake hands and is actually enjoying the process. Her arm is held up at a very assured angle and she uses eye contact and an eye smile as she performs a pretty convincing ‘social’ mouth smile.

“The angle of her hand and her facial expression are so similar to the queen’s there is a hint she might have been using ‘Gan Gan’ as her body language role model.”

Like her great-grandmother, Charlotte isn’t afraid to keep some of her family members in line

You may recall the time Queen Elizabeth gave Prince William a nudge to stand up after he crouched down next to Prince George on the balcony during Trooping the Colour a few years back. Well, Charlotte gave her older brother a nudge to put his arms down while they were on the balcony as the national anthem played during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

“Charlotte was quietly and calmly on patrol for the celebrations, showing not just her ability to get all the regal stuff right, but also a trait of checking and correcting her brother’s performances, too,” James explained via Fabulous. “[Charlotte] subtly corrected George when his arms weren’t by his sides for the anthem.”

