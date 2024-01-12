A body language expert is pinpointing why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't engage in as much PDA these days. Plus, which royal couple refuses to tone it done.

From the moment they made their public debut as a couple in 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were rarely ever spotted not holding hands or walking arm-in-arm. But after stepping down as working royals in 2020, a body language expert noticed that while the Sussexes are still affectionate, they seem to have toned things down compared to how they used to be.

Here’s the expert’s theory on why that is, and which royal couple has no problem showing PDA all the time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a medal ceremony at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany | Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Why a body language expert says Prince Harry and Meghan are less ‘tactile’ nowadays

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Now, Stanton is discussing why he thinks the prince and former Suits star have toned down their PDA a bit over the last few years.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo Stanton explained the reason may simply be because “Harry and Megan’s relationship has evolved. When looking at their body language, their public displays of affection have changed drastically over the years. When they started dating and became more established as an official couple, they were very affectionate in public, almost more affectionate than William and Kate. But I feel that they have toned it down a bit in recent times.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit In New York City | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

“I have seen their engaged eye contact has decreased and they aren’t as tactile with one another. While they do love each other and they will do anything to support one another, we tend not to see them being as openly passionate.”

The expert added: “Despite this, the pair clearly have huge levels of respect for each other and are there for each other through everything.”

The royal couple who shows the most PDA

Stanton pointed out that there is one royal couple besides Harry and Meghan who have always shown PDA over the years, and they still do today. That is Princess Anne’s daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

Mike Tindall kisses Zara Tindall on the cheek during day two of the Wimbledon Championships | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“Zara and Mike have got to be one of the strongest couples in terms of their body language and rapport,” Stanton said (per Betfair Slots). “Apart from Kate Middleton and Prince William, these two stand out as being a couple that are very much in love. Perhaps because of their position within the family, they are able to push the envelope a little bit more in terms of PDA.

“When it comes to the physicality of their relationship, the way in which they interact with each other is a lot more prevalent and obvious. They are very tactile, aren’t afraid to hold hands, and often exchange flirtatious glances with each other. They clearly have a special love that only exists when a couple have been together for a very long time and have a deep connection.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.