Find out what one expert is saying about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex getting anywhere in the celebrity world is all because of the family they trashed.

When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles within the royal family and moved to the States, everyone wanted to work with them and the pair began racking up lucrative deals. However, just a few years in their multi-million deal with Spotify was not renewed and a company executive actually labeled them “f****** grifters,” their docuseries for Netflix did not score a coveted Emmy nomination, Harry’s memoir became one of the most-discarded books, and a number of brands have been distancing themselves from the couple.

The Sussexes made a lot of money off the dirt they divulged about the royal family. But because of their status, they likely weren’t expecting the public to become fatigued by that and want something more from them. Now, a public relations expert is slamming their celebrity status that he says they only have because they trashed Harry’s family who they “owe everything to.”

PR expert insists that Meghan and Harry owe everything to the duke’s family

PR expert Ryan McCormick is insisting that Meghan and Harry’s celebrity status stems from their revelations about that duke’s family who happen to be the only reason they got this far.

He told Express: “These two individuals are most well known for spilling the secrets of the royal family to which they owe all their fame and wealth. If they had capitalized on the momentum during peak interest with the launch of their Spotify podcast (which they blundered), a fashion line, some type of educational membership course, or something similar; Harry and Meghan could have attained a higher level of prestige.”

The Sussexes likely to make change to their new project because of Prince William

The duke and duchess do reportedly have a new project on the horizon for Netflix, but will likely make a major change to one part of it because of Harry’s brother.

The two are set to produce a film based on the romantic bestselling novel Meet Me at the Lake after the streaming giant purchased the rights to the book. The novel, written by Carly Fortune, is about a couple who met in their 30s and how one character loses a parent in a car crash during childhood and deals with post-partum depression and other mental health issues.

“It’s a romantic story about characters called Will and Fern who meet at the lake surprisingly enough,” Daily Mail assistant editor Kate Manzi said during an appearance on Palace Confidential.

“Surely that ‘Will’ name will be changing,” host Jo Elvin chimed in. To which Manzi replied: “I was thinking that because Will is the kind of very hot love interest in the novel. So, there’s no way they are going to allow those names. You can’t leave it as Will so he will definitely have his name changed, I’m sure.”

Relations between the two princes at this point are reportedly non-existent, and a source previously told The Daily Beast that William “feels utterly betrayed [by his brother] … He hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews … It’s no secret he would prefer it if Harry never stepped foot in England again.”