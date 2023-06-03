Expert Says Kate Middleton’s Pink Streak ‘Is No Coincidence’ After the Princess of Wales Wears Rosy Gown to Jordan Royal Wedding

It seems Kate Middleton’s been thinking pink. The Princess of Wales has worn the rosy hue on a number of occasions in recent days. According to a royal fashion expert, Kate’s choice of clothing may be “no coincidence” after her appearance at a royal wedding in Jordan.

A fashion expert calls Kate’s pink streak an ‘unusual move’

Kate donned a blush-pink Elie Saab gown for the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif on June 1, 2023, in Jordan.

The outfit, which also included one of Kate’s favorite sparklers, the Lover’s Knot Tiara, marked something of a recent trend and slightly “unusual move.”

“Kate wore pink for the third time in the last week or so, which is an unusual move for the princess,” Miranda Holder, a celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert, told Express.

“A wedding of course is the celebration of love, making pink the perfect color to continue this theme,” she said. “But it is indeed intriguing that the princess has worn this color three times in a row.”

Kate wore pink to the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show during a surprise appearance on May 22. She once again opted for pink days later on May 25 for a museum visit.

Kate Middleton wearing pink could be a move by the palace for her to be seen as a ‘softer, gentle princess’

Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

“We know enough about the inner workings of the royal wardrobes to understand that this is no coincidence,” Holder said. “So perhaps the palace is wanting to position Kate as a softer, gentle princess for the rest of this year. Perhaps in anticipation of a new role within the Firm.”

While appropriate, Kate’s pink dress at the Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding in Jordan, struck a “different” note, according to the fashion expert.

“Kate’s appropriately modest Elie Saab gown with high neck, flared cuffs and beautiful embroidery and ruching detailing on the bodice looked sophisticated without being ostentatious,” she said.

However, Holder added, it “feels very different in tone to the power suit-wearing business-like Kate we witnessed at the beginning of the year.”

The 41-year-old began 2023 wearing a pantsuit for a Windsor Castle advisory group meeting. Pantsuits were also among Kate’s coronation weekend looks.

Pantsuits have largely been Kate Middleton’s go-to outfit since becoming the Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton | Jordan Pettitt-WPA Pool/Getty Image

Kate entered her pantsuit era upon being named the Princess of Wales in September 2022. Since then she’s worn pantsuits on many occasions. The look, Holder previously told Newsweek, suggests Kate “means business.”

“In the last 6 months, trouser suits have most definitely prevailed,” the royal fashion expert said.

“Whereas before this we were most familiar with the princess in skirts and dresses.”

Describing the “whole aesthetic” as “far more formal and occasionally a little austere,” Holder noted, “it is indeed as if the princess means business and takes her contribution to the many causes she supports extremely seriously.”

Kate seemingly “wishes to refocus the public’s attention on the charity in hand rather than the brand she is wearing.” Additionally, it allows her to stay on-trend.