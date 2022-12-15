Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family

A body language expert points out how one small Prince Harry gesture in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan indicates that he “never intends” to return to the royal family. According to the expert, the subtle signal was very revealing.

Prince Harry’s body language in Netflix trailer shows exit was ‘a one-way journey,’ expert says

In the Harry & Meghan Vol. II trailer released on Dec. 12, the Sussexes revealed more details about why they ultimately felt they had to leave the royal family in 2020.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman shared her analysis of Prince Harry’s notable gestures and expressions in the trailer, telling Daily Star about some of the subtle details she noticed.

Harry is seen discussing the need to leave their royal duties and taps his fingertips together. “The new trailer is very revealing of Harry’s inner workings when he talks about his escape,” Honigman noted.

“When he says he wonders what would happen had they not got out when they did, his hands are in front of his face, which shows a sense of control,” she continued. “The hands tap over one another — tap, tap, tap then rest. This is Harry reliving the feeling of getting out, hurrying out of the situation, then resting where he is.”

Honigman added, “The gesture shows that he believes this to have been a one-way journey, and he never intends to be back.”

Harry’s hand gesture indicated there was ‘more to the story’ than he shared, expert notes

Prince Harry also displayed a subtle sign that hinted there was “more to the story” than he let on.

“When Harry recalls how he said ‘we need to get out of here’ he rests his head on his hand, showing deep thought, and then he immediately lifts his fingers to cover his mouth,” Honigman pointed out. “There may be more to the story which he is not revealing.”

The move from the serious discussion to a self-filmed video of Harry on their “freedom flight” had Harry displaying a “cheeky” and “childlike” side of himself.

“A very interesting split second is presented when Harry films himself on the flight out,” Honigman said.

“He calls it the ‘freedom flight’ and then does a very cheeky smile, not a smile we see often on this mature father and soldier, this is a childlike smile, as if he knows that this will be badly received by the palace and the public, and he doesn’t care anymore,” she continued.

The body language expert added, “Cheeky Harry is making a guest appearance there! He can envision his whole future of freedom, not just a flight.”

Expert says Prince Harry’s body language shows he’s passionate about their fight for freedom

Harry also said that their freedom was “worth fighting for” and Honigman took a closer look at his body language during this statement.

“When Harry says ‘This was a fight worth fighting for’, his shoulders move up and down as if he’s breathing very deeply, this is a hard topic for him to talk about,” she said.

Honigman added, “It also appears as if he’s ‘nodding’ with his full chest, he’s affirming that this is truly what he believes.”

