Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Be ‘Trying to Avoid’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During U.K. Return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s U.K. return is almost here. An expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton will be “trying to avoid” them when they go across the pond. The reason? The Duke of Sussex’s memoir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be near the Cambridge home during the last leg of their U.K. visit

Initially, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t be anywhere near the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Meghan and Harry will be in the U.K. and Germany from Sept. 5-8, 2022. Meanwhile, William and Kate are in Scotland with Queen Elizabeth II.

However, that will change during the latter half of Harry and Meghan’s U.K. visit. Both couples are expected to be in Windsor on Sept. 8, 2022, royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly.

“Right now, the Cambridges have gone to Balmoral [Castle] … and [Prince] Charles and [Duchess] Camilla are there. They’re out of the way during the first part of the Sussexes trip to Britain,” he said.

“But on [September 8], the Sussexes return to Britain from Germany,” Andersen continued.

“It’s going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Megan go to Europe, and they’re gonna be playing royal hide and seek, he said.

“They’re going to be, literally, a brief stroll [from] each other on the grounds of Windsor because the Cambridges have to [return in time to get their] kids in school,” he explained.

William and Kate recently moved to Adelaide Cottage with their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has been staying at Windsor Castle as opposed to London’s Buckingham Palace.

As for Harry and Meghan, Frogmore Cottage has remained their U.K. residence despite moving to Montecito, California, in 2020.

Royal expert says the Cambridges and Sussexes don’t want to ‘see each other’ during the U.K. visit

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Andersen, the author of The Day Diana Died, continued. He explained Kate and William’s desire not to cross paths is reciprocated by Meghan and Harry.

“It’s gonna have all the markings of an old-fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other,” the royal expert said. “They don’t wanna see each other because everybody’s worried about the [Harry’s upcoming memoir].”

“Harry’s book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells,” he added. Harry’s memoir, which was announced in July 2021, doesn’t have an official release date at the time of writing.

Andersen also suggested in the same interview that Adelaide Cottage being so close to Harry and Meghan’s U.K. home base wasn’t viewed as a perk by William and Kate.

Harry and Meghan are probably working out the ‘family aspect’ of their U.K. return behind the scenes, according to royal author

Just days away from their U.K. return, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are probably well aware of the optics were they not to see any royals.

“It will be very strange if they come and don’t meet with any of them,” Pauline MacLaran, co-author of Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture, told Express.

“Both the royal family and Harry and Meghan must be acutely aware of this,” MacLaran, who is also a professor of marketing and consumer research at the Royal Holloway School of Management, explained. “And I imagine there are currently many behind the scenes working out how the family aspect can best be handled.”

Meghan and Harry will return to the U.K. on Sept. 5, 2022. The Duchess of Sussex is set to give a keynote address at the One Young World World Summit in Manchester, England.

On Sept. 6, 2022, they’ll travel to Germany to kick off the countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games. Then, on Sept. 8, 2022, Harry and Meghan will be back in the U.K. for the WellChild Awards.

