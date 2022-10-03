An Expert Thinks Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution Could Include Less Polka Dots

TL;DR:

Polka dots, as well as other elements of Kate Middleton’s style, are likely to be phased out of her wardrobe, according to an expert.

Her style is likely to become more formal to reflect her new title as the Princess of Wales.

An expert says Kate Middleton likes wearing polka dot dresses because they combine “elegance and sophistication with the fun and approachable polka dots.”

Polka dots have long been part of Kate Middleton’s style. However, an expert says that might change as she steps into her role as the new Princess of Wales. So what’s next in the 40-year-old’s style evolution? Perhaps less of the playful print and more formal outfits.

An expert predicts Kate Middleton’s style will change to match her new title in the royal family

New title, new wardrobe. Fashion and royal expert Miranda Holder expects Kate’s style to evolve given her new title. Kate’s clothes are likely to “reflect this new phase in her royal life,” Holder told the U.K.’s Express.

“We have witnessed Kate’s fresh-faced girl next door appeal morph into a sophisticated and elegant style sensation treading the tricky line between royalty and celebrity in her favourite nude toned court shoes with panache,” she said.

The line of succession changed when Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8. Prince William, and effectively Kate, are now at the top. Meaning they’re both that much closer to someday becoming king and queen.

Therefore, according to Holder, Kate’s wardrobe will probably “become more formal and appropriate for her position.”

Kate Middleton might trade polka dots and ‘fancier’ accessories for more tailored outfits

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

As Kate’s style shifts to become more formal, Holder expects to see the British royal wear fewer polka dots. Feminine fabrics “and prints such as polka dots” will give way to “more immaculately cut tailoring in Kate’s signature fit and flare style,” she said.

Kate’s worn polka dots on at least three occasions so far in 2022. The most recent being when she and William took Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to their new school. Prior to that, she wore a polka dot dress to Wimbledon in July 2022 and another to the Royal Ascot in June 2022.

As for why Kate seems to step out in polka dot dresses so much, color psychologist Tash Bradley said the royal gravitates toward them because they’re a blend of “elegance and sophistication with the fun and approachable polka dots.”

Polka dots aren’t the only thing that may have to go in Kate’s wardrobe as the Princess of Wales. “The more flirtatious fancier accessories such as hatbands will be fully phased out for more imposing hats,” Holder said.

Meaning Kate’s substantial collection of headbands, or “hatbands” as Holder called them, may see less wear.

Kate Middleton will probably make nods to Queen Elizabeth with her handbag choices

Kate Middleton | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Paying tribute to the queen through her clothes and accessories isn’t anything new for Kate. Through the years, she’s made many nods to the late monarch as well as her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

According to Holder, as Kate’s style continues to evolve, she’s likely to step out carrying some Queen Elizabeth-inspired handbags. “We can expect to catch sight of some more queen-like top handled bags inspired by the queen’s trademark Launers,” she said.

