Why Expert Thinks Prince Harry’s Body Language in Video Call Is ‘Hard to Watch’

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were in the U.K. when Queen Elizabeth II died because they had traveled there to visit and attend functions for charities close to their hearts. Plans for the prince to be a presenter at an award ceremony were canceled due to his grandmother’s death, however, the Duke of Sussex later met with the award winners via a video call.

After analyzing footage from that call an expert said that Harry’s body language is “hard to watch.”

Prince Harry had emotional video call with WellChild Award winners

On Oct. 10, Prince Harry met with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards. WellChild is a U.K. charity that supports children with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home instead of the hospital when possible. Harry, who has been the patron of WellChild since 2007, spoke to the award recipients and their parents in an emotional video as well as the nurses who have cared for them.

Harry became misty-eyed when a young girl named Shakeerah said (via sign language interpreted through her mother) that she was sorry to hear about the death of the queen.

The duke also looked to be moved when Evelyn Rodger, a Diana Children’s Nurse with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, told him that her role was funded with money “from your mum’s memorial fund.”

Harry and the families shared quite a few laughs during their calls as well and he apologized for not being able to meet them in person but hoped that could happen one day.

Expert explains why the duke’s body language was difficult to watch

Body language expert Judi James watched the video and pointed out that “[Harry] is often self-effacing, offering a sweet, double-handed wave of greeting.” She then noted that the “partial self-hug” he performed at one point is a self-comfort ritual.

James also revealed why she found the video a bit “hard to watch.”

Speaking to the Express, she explained: “It’s hard to watch Harry here and not regret the fact that he is no longer a member of the royal Firm. He engages so well and shows empathy with the people he is talking to, as well as exposing his own emotions in a very natural way. He is especially good with the children, who he mirrors and mimics to create some very natural bonds with, and who he talks to directly and easily, rather than talking over them at their parents.”

James also analyzed Harry’s demeanor the last time he was with his family

Members of the royal family follow Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as it’s carried through Westminster Abbey | Karwai Tang/WireImage

James also analyzed the prince’s body language the last time he was with his family.

During Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, James observed Prince Harry making a gesture that showed he wanted a “more active” role in the service.

“Following the coffin beside his brother there were some suppressed signals of tension, like the sucked-in lips,” the expert told The Sun, before adding, “But when the coffin was being lowered [Harry] did a repeat of the shoulder-rolling gesture from the last walk. He appeared to not only be bracing or steeling himself for the service inside, but was also mimicking the gesture the coffin bearers were doing in what looked like a desire to take a more active role himself.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

