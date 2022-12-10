Experts Claim Meghan Markle Intentionally Imitated Kate Middleton’s Body Language and Poses in Photos

After Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) married into Britain’s most famous family, many royal fans thought the women would become close and really bond over the unique experiences they shared. Some even thought that Prince William‘s wife would mentor Meghan and show her the royal ropes. But the Duchess of Sussex claimed that didn’t happen and she never received any help or guidance when she joined the Firm.

If that’s accurate it could be why experts who analyzed photos of the two women together said Meghan would always copy her sister-in-law’s body language and “imitated” Kate’s signature pose.

Experts say the duchess copied the princess’s signature pose

The Princess of Wales developed a signature pose when she was the Duchess of Cambridge known as “the duchess slant.”

According to experts at Parrot Print who spoke to Express, “This pose was named after Kate Middleton once she attended public royal engagements after joining the royal family.”

They opined that Meghan never really adopted her own royal body language or poses but rather imitated what Kate did saying: “It was further emphasized as intentional when Meghan Markle also began attending these engagements and adopted the same [duchess slant] pose.”

Another expert insists other royal ladies do that as well

However, etiquette expert Myka Meier, who is actually the person credited with coining the “duchess slant” term, disagreed that it’s a case of Meghan imitating Kate. She pointed out that other royal ladies sit that way as well for a reason.

“Your legs are angled so that the camera only shoots the sides of your legs and protects your modesty,” Meier explained.

Moreover, Kate and Meghan’s mother-in-law Princess Diana was seen in photos over the years sitting in the same position with her legs slightly slanted in a zig-zag.

Meghan has worn outfits similar to what Kate wears

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but personal stylist and image coach Melissa Lund believes the duchess copied the princess when she was still a working royal when it came to their clothes too.

“There have been many instances where Meghan and Kate have worn similar outfits,” Lund told Express. “In almost all cases, it would seem that Kate wears something first and then Meghan follows Kate’s lead.”

But Lund believes the former Suits star may have done so because she wasn’t totally versed in the royal dress code.

“Obviously, Meghan would have been given guidelines for royal dress codes, but I think she looked to Kate for inspiration,” Lund said. “And, possibly, a few ways around some of the more arcane royal dress protocols.”

