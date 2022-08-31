‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’: Actor Kang Tae-oh Announces His Military Enlistment Date

Even celebrities in South Korea are exempt from fulfilling their mandatory military service. Actor Kang Tae-oh has announced when he will enter the military to fulfill his required two-year service, with Extraordinary Attorney Woo being his last K-drama. The actor has risen to fame thanks to the K-drama, and as fans talk about a second season, what does it mean for Kang’s character?

Kang Tae-oh will enlist in the military on September 20

Soompi reported that actor Kang has officially announced when he will go into the military. Through an online fan meeting, TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh, the actor told fans he would enlist on September 20. It is unclear what branch of the military Kang will be a part of to fulfill the two-year requirement.

His oncoming enlistment has been a topic of discussion since his role as Jun-ho in Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The fame he received from the K-drama prompted fans to comically announce they were willing to enlist on his behalf.

Ahead of his departure, Kang spoke will Elle Magazine, and according to Soompi, he is more than grateful to the K-drama. “Due to this drama, I’m so glad that I can confidently say ‘I’ll be back safely.’ I feel more reassured than disappointed,” said the actor.

It is common for actors to reunite with old castmates before their military enlistment. Soompi reported that Kang reunited with his castmates from the 2020 Netflix K-drama Run On. On Instagram, he posted photos of Im Siwan, Sooyoung, and Shin Se-kyung, as well as the drama’s director Lee Jae-hoon and writer Park Si-hyun.

Will Kang Tae-oh return for ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Season 2?

Before the Extraordinary Attorney Woo finale, reports stated the CEO of ASTORY was in discussions to produce a second season. The CEO explains his excitement over the love the K-drama has received and hopes to bring back 90% of the original cast and crew.

“The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024,” explained the CEO. But according to Park Eun-bin, she has not been approached for a new season. She is unsure if she is willing to take up the role of autistic lawyer Young-woo again.

But news of a possible second season also had fans wondering about Kang’s involvement. Since the report, the actor has not commented on a second season. With his military enlistment likely lasting two years, it fits the supposed time frame the CEO has in mind. It could be part of the original plan to wait for Kang’s return before announcing a legitimate Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2.

While Kang gets ready for the military, fans will still get to see Kang on screen. He is set to star in a thriller movie titled Hunt with Mr. Queen star Shin Hye-sun.

