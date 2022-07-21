‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Cast: Real-Life Ages, Instagrams, and More

Taking global fans by storm is Netflix’s latest heartwarming K-drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Since its premiere in June, the K-drama has broken ground, holding its spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list in the non-English category. Starring Park Eun-bin as Woo Young-woo, it tells the story of Korea’s first attorney on the autism spectrum. Park dazzles in her leading role. But fans want to know everything about the actor and her cast mates in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Joo Jong-hyuk stars as the one character every fan hate in the Netflix K-drama

K-dramas are notorious for having one or two characters that rub fans the wrong way. For Extraordinary Attorney Woo, cast member Joo Jong-hyuk was given the honors. The actor plays the role of Hanbada attorney and Young-woo’s colleague, Kwon Min-woo.

In the K-drama, fans dislike the actor’s character as he looks down on Young-woo’s capabilities and favoritism due to her autism. But fans will recognize actor Joo from his previous works in popular K-dramas. He played the role of Louis in both seasons of Yumi’s Cells and played Kim Seung-bum in the zombie drama Happiness.

Joo also played the role of Lee Hyo-sang in the award-winning Netflix K-drama, D.P., starring Jung Hae-in. The actor is currently 30 years old. Fans can follow the actor on Instagram @joojong_. While Joo’s on-screen character is troublesome in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, his posts show his comedic side and behind-the-scenes fun with the cast.

Joo Hyun-young makes her K-drama debut in the cast of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’

The newbie of the cast is none other than everyone’s favorite best friend, actor Joo Hyun-young. Extraordinary Attorney Woo is Joo’s first role on the small-screen in a K-drama. She plays the role of Young-woo’s best friend, Dong Geu-ra-mi. Fans have gravitated toward the character for her spunky attitude, ability to treat Young-woo as an equal, and for their viral best friend handshake.

Joo is known for her appearance in seasons one and two of SNL Korea in 2021 and 2022. She is currently 26 years old and has been active since 2019. Fans can follow her on Instagram @2ruka__. Joo has over 200k followers, where she posts photos on set and her recent win as Best New Female Entertainer at the 2022 Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Ha Yoon-kyung joined the cast of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ as Young-woo’s Spring Sunshine

Fans of Hospital Playlist would have recognized Extraordinary Attorney Woo cast member Ha Yoon-kyung. She played medical intern Heo Sun-bin in the popular tvN K-drama. She then played the role of Chae Yeon-seung in She Would Never Know. In 2018, she also starred in Matrimonial Chaos.

She stars as Choi Soo-yeon in the Netflix K-drama. Soo-yeon is Young-woo’s friend from university and colleague. Fans have fallen for the character and her ability to see Young-woo for her talent and dedication. Thanks to Young-woo, fans call the character and Ha “Spring Sunshine.”

The actor is currently 29 years old. For some behind-the-scenes photos of Ha and the Extraordinary Attorney Woo cast, fans can follow her on Instagram @hayoonkie.

Jeon Bae-soo stars as the loving father of the female lead

The ‘Best Father in a K-drama’ Award goes to Extraordinary Attonery Woo character Woo Gwang-ho. Played by actor Jeon Bae-soo, Gwang-ho is Young-woo’s father who raised his daughter independently and encouraged her love for criminal law and dreams of becoming a lawyer.

Actor Jeon is no stranger to the industry or playing father figures in K-dramas. He has an extensive list of accolades in popular dramas from Fight For My Way, Stranger, Mad Dog, The King: Eternal Monarch, Mr. Queen, The Ghost Detective, Still 17, and more.

He recently played the father who risked his life to save his daughter in the coming-of-age zombie K-drama, All of Us Are Dead. Jeon also recently starred in Song Kang’s Forecasting Love and Weather and Love All Play. The actor is 52 years old. Sadly, the actor does not have an Instagram.

Cast member Kang Ki-young stars as a senior attorney in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’

Actor Kang Ki-young is a friendly face when it comes to K-dramas. He stars as a senior attorney at Hanbada and Young-woo’s mentor. Before joining the cast of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Kang has become well known for his comedic and supporting roles on screen.

He played Kim Dae-ho in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and the comedic Park Yoo-sik in the most recognized K-drama, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. Kang also had roles in While You Were Sleeping, Bring It On, Ghost and W. The actor is also a recurring member of the popular variety series Run On.

The actor is currently married and is 38 years old. For a peek into his life as an actor, father, and entertainer, fans can follow him on Instagram, @booboo2injo.

Kang Tae-oh plays the K-drama’s swoon-worthy heartthrob after Young-woo’s heart

Kang Tae-oh joined the cast of Extraordinary Attorney Woo as legal aid at Hanbada, Lee Joon-ho. Fans have fallen head over heels for the actor and his character. Since the start of the K-drama, Joon-ho looked past Young-woo’s autism to the incredible person she is. Rather quickly, he fell in love.

Fans are over the moon at the heartwarming romance in the K-drama. The actor playing the role has played heartthrobs before. Kang is a K-Pop idol-turned-actor who started his career in 2013. His most recent claim to fame was his charming role as artist Lee Young-hwa in Netflix’s Run On.

The actor then played the role of Lee Hyun-kyu in Doom at Your Service. He also recently made a cameo in Thirty-Nine. Kang is 28 years old, and fans can follow him on Instagram @kto940620.

Park Eun-bin gained fame in a popular gender-swap K-drama before ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’

In the leading role of Young-woo is Park Eun-bin. The actor has astounded global fans with her portrayal of a lawyer on the autism spectrum trying to navigate the courtroom, friendship, love, and drama. The K-drama’s grand success can be attributed to Park’s acting charisma.

Before joining the cast of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Park gained traction as main member of the Slice of Life K-drama Hello, My Twenties! She continued impressing fans with her roles in Hot Stove League and Do You Like Brahms?

Park’s biggest claim to fame is her outstanding role in the gender-bending Netflix K-drama The King’s Affection alongside Rowoon. Her character is a female living a double life as a crown prince and future king. Park is 29 years old, and fans can follow her on Instagram @eunbining0904.

