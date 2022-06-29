‘F*** the Supreme Court’: Phoebe Bridgers Led the Crowd at Glastonbury in an Anti-SCOTUS Chant

Indie musician Phoebe Bridgers has been an outspoken opponent of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Following the Court’s decision in June 2022, Bridgers took the stage at Glastonbury Festival in the UK and expressed her anger to the crowd.

Phoebe Bridgers called out the Supreme Court

Bridgers addressed the Court’s decision immediately afterward on Twitter, calling the ruling “f***ing evil.”

When she was on stage at Glastonbury, she didn’t waste any time addressing the elephant in the room. “I’m having the s***tiest day,” she said.

“Are there any Americans here?” she asked, adding, “Who wants to say ‘F*** the Supreme Court?'” She then counted down the crowd into a chant of “F*** the Supreme Court.”

“F*** that s***, f*** America,” she said. “Like all these irrelevant motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our f***ing bodies.”

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.



Phoebe Bridgers had an abortion in 2021

The Supreme Court’s decision is especially personal for Bridgers. In May 2022, after a draft of the Court’s decision was leaked to the press, Bridgers took to Twitter to share her experience with abortion.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she admitted. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.”

With reproductive healthcare seemingly in jeopardy, Bridgers was firm in her stance. “Everyone deserves that kind of access,” she said, sharing a long list of abortion funds for people to donate to.

Olivia Rodrigo and other stars spoke out about the Supreme Court decision

Olivia Rodrigo was also at Glastonbury after the Court’s decision and used her time on stage to call out the reversal of abortion rights. She even brought out beloved British singer Lily Allen for a rendition of her hit single “F*** You” dedicated to the Supreme Court.

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom. This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.” Both Rodrigo and Allen put up their middle fingers.

The 2022 BET Awards, which also took place in the wake of the Court’s decision, also contained several moments of artists standing up for what they believe in.

Show host Taraji P. Henson wasted no time in addressing the issue in her opening monologue. “It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman,” she said. “It’s a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more rights than a woman that can give life — if she wants to.”

“It’s giving pro-choice,” Latto said in her best new artist award acceptance speech. “It’s never giving a man policing my body.”

Janelle Monáe was more direct, using a middle finger and saying “F*** you, Supreme Court.”

