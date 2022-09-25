Fall 2022 Anime — Which Shows Should You Watch on Crunchyroll?

The fall 2022 anime season is finally upon us, and it will see the return of several beloved series, like My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100. It will also feature much-anticipated debuts like Chainsaw Man, offering fans plenty to be excited about heading into October. So, what anime should viewers watch on Crunchyroll during fall 2022? Here’s what to expect from the streamer.

What anime are returning during the fall 2022 season?

Key art for Crunchyroll’s fall season | Crunchyroll

RELATED: 10 of the Most Anticipated Anime Series Returning in 2022

Many of the exciting additions to Crunchyroll’s fall 2022 anime season are returning series — and after a somewhat quiet summer, it’s nice to be thrown back into our favorite stories.

My Hero Academia Season 6 is among the biggest returns of the fall, as it will bring Deku and his classmates into an all-out war with the Meta Liberation Army.

Hits like Spy x Family and Mob Psycho 100 are also making a comeback. And although we’ve only been away from the Forger family for a few months, it’s been years since we caught up with Mob and Reigen.

Here’s the lineup of anime returning for more episodes in the fall:

My Hero Academia Season 6 – Oct. 1

Spy x Family Cour 2 – Oct. 1

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 – Oct. 1

Pop Team Epic Season 2 – Oct. 1

DOLiSH7! Third BEAT! – Oct. 2

Mob Psycho 100 III – Oct. 5

Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2 – Oct. 5

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 – Oct. 8

To Your Eternity Season 2 – Oct. 23

Which anime will debut during fall 2022?

RELATED: 10 of the Most Anticipated New Anime Coming Out in 2022

It may be nice to dive back into our favorite fictional worlds, but Crunchyroll is also bringing anime lovers new series during fall 2022. And there are several you won’t want to miss.

The biggest debut of the season is Chainsaw Man, which makes its way from the page to the screen this October. An adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series of the same name, the show looks dark and bloody, perfect for fans of other MAPPA shows, like Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Here are all the new anime coming to Crunchyroll during the fall 2022 season:

Raven of the Inner Palace – Oct. 1

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition – Oct. 1

Beast Tamer – Oct. 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury – Oct. 2

Shinobi no Ittoki – Oct. 4

VAZZROCK the Animation – Oct. 4

Do It Yourself! – Oct. 5

The Human Crazy University – Oct. 5

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal – Oct. 7

Blue Lock – Oct. 8

Bocchi the Rock! – Oct. 8

Chainsaw Man – Oct. 11

These series are continuing from the summer season

It’s Straw Hat Crew Day! Let us know who your favorite Straw Hat is below! pic.twitter.com/4gYJD5rkrD — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) June 13, 2022

The premieres above will no doubt define fall 2022, but Crunchyroll will continue the simulcasts of several anime from prior seasons as well. Among them are:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Case Closed

Delicious Party Pretty Cure

Digimon Ghost Game

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer

One Piece

With long-running hits joining the much-anticipated returns and debuts, anime fans are in for a great season. And Crunchyroll still has several shows left to announce — so keep your eyes peeled for those, too!

RELATED: ‘One Piece Film Red’: Everything We Know About the Movie’s U.S. Release