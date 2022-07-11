‘The Family Chantel’: Do Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Have a Prenuptial Agreement?

Fan-favorite 90 Day Fiancé couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s marriage is officially over. With the divorce papers filed, how will The Family Chantel couple split up their money and assets? It all depends on if they have a prenuptial agreement or not.

Chantel Jimeno and Chantel Everett, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Pedro Jimeno files for divorce from Chantel Everett

On May 27, Pedro filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Chantel, after a month-long separation. According to the court documents, Pedro claimed he and Chantel had already been separated for a month by this time, citing their separation date as April 27.

Pedro filed a restraining order against Chantel the same day he filed for a divorce. On July 7, Chantel filed her own petition in Gwinnett County, Georgia, along with the addition of a mutual restraining order.

Chantel cited the reason for divorce as “adultery” on Pedro’s behalf. She also alleged that along with infidelity, she endured “cruel treatment,” with “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.”

In the divorce documents, Pedro claimed that Chantel withdrew $257,000 from their joint account. He alleged that after five days of separation, Chantel transferred the money from their joint business account into an account under her sister’s name.

Pedro had allegedly tried resolving the issue on their own, without success. This led him to file an emergency motion, requesting the judge order Chantel put the money back in their bank account. However, the judge denied the request for an emergency hearing and instead ruled that they would set a hearing for a later date.

Do Chantel and Pedro have a prenuptial agreement?

TLC first introduced Chantel and Pedro on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, when the couple got married on the last day of their K-1 visa. After Chantel tells her parents about her plans to marry Pedro, they suggest they get a prenuptial agreement. So Chantel and Pedro go to see a lawyer to get a prenuptial agreement.

In season 4, Chantel says, “I don’t have any money, like I’m a student. But my parents are worried about inheritance because my family, without question, has more money than his.”

In order for Chantel’s parents to bless their daughter’s union, Pedro had to sign a prenup agreement. So the answer is, yes, Chantel and Pedro have a prenup.

How will Pedro and Chantel’s money be split in the divorce?

As fans know, Chantel and Pedro had nothing when they married. The 90 Day Fiancé couple accumulated most of their current assets through their reality TV fame together. Since Pedro and Chantel had signed a prenup before marriage, Chantel and Pedro will split all assets they accrued during their marriage.

According to the documents, Pedro plans to seek equitable division of all marital property in his divorce from Chantel. As for Chantel, she also asks the court to distribute the material debt equally. In addition, she asks the court to have Pedro immediately return her “cell phone and backup storage devices for her computers and cell phone.”

As 90 Day Fiancé fans expected, Chantel and Pedro’s divorce is just as messy as their marriage. At least there is a prenup in place, so Pedro can’t “harvest the America dollar” as Chantel’s mother, Karen, had suspected him of doing.

New episodes of The Family Chantel air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

