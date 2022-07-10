‘The Family Chantel’: Chantel and Pedro File Mutual Restraining Orders After Allegations of Domestic Abuse and Adultery

It appears to be over between former 90 Day Fiancé stars Pedro Jimeno, 30, and his wife, Chantel Everett, 31. The Family Chantel star, Pedro, has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Chantel after he claims she stole a substantial amount of money from their joint bank account. Now, allegations of domestic abuse and adultery have surfaced. Here’s a breakdown of the drama that led to the end of Chantel and Pedro’s marriage.

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett on ‘The Family Chantel’ | TLC:YouTube

Pedro files for divorce from his estranged wife, Chantel

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Pedro and Chantel’s marriage has never been easy. In 2016, TLC first introduced fans to Pedro and Chantel on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. Pedro came to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic on a K-1 visa. Chantel lied to her family about her intentions to marry Pedro, which was the start of their issues.

With their intense family drama, Chantel and Pedro joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Seasons 2, 3, and 4. Throughout the season, Chantel, Pedro, and their families’ drama became so much that TLC gave them their own spinoff series, The Family Chantel, which has documented the ups and downs of the two families for the last three seasons. On the heels of season 4, it appears that Chantel and Pedro’s marriage is over.

On July 7, TMZ reported that Pedro officially filed for divorce from his wife, Chantel. According to the court documents, Pedro filed for divorce on May 27, 2022. Pedro claims he and Chantel had already been separated for a month by this time, citing their separation date as April 27.

In the court documents, Pedro claimed his marriage to Chantel was “irretrievably broken.” The 90 Day Fiancé blogger @truecrime_jankie, posted the divorce documents on Instagram. Check out the post below:

Pedro claims Chantel took $257K from their joint bank account

In the documents, Pedro claims that his estranged wife, Chantel, withdrew $257,000 from their joint business account. He alleges that after just five days of separation, Chantel transferred the money out of their account into an account under her sister’s name.

Pedro claimed to try to resolve the issue on their own, without success. This led him to file an emergency motion, requesting the judge order Chantel put the money back in their joint bank account. But the judge denied the request for an emergency hearing. Instead, he ruled that they would set a hearing for a later date.

As for the assets they share, Chantel’s parents pushed their daughter into getting a prenuptial agreement written and signed before she married Pedro. However, since Chantel and Pedro accumulated most of their current assets through their 90 Day Fiancé fame together, Pedro plans to seek equitable division of all marital property in his divorce from Chantel.

Chantel also asks the court to distribute the material debt equally. In addition, she asks the court to have Pedro immediately return her “cell phone and back up storage devices for her computers and cell phone.”

Pedro and Chantel filed a mutual restraining order against each other

According to court documents obtained by ET, Pedro filed a restraining order against his estranged wife, Chantel, the same day he filed for a divorce. On July 7, Chantel filed her own petition in Gwinnett County, Georgia, along with the addition of a mutual restraining order.

In the new legal documents, Chantel cites the reason for divorce as “adultery” on Pedro’s behalf. She also alleges that along with infidelity, she endured “cruel treatment,” including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.” She also claims that “the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The super teaser for The Family Chantel Season 4 showed quite a bit of tension between Chantel and Pedro after he started his new real estate job. Chantel is upset with Pedro for not taking time for her and spends too much time hanging out with his coworkers.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 pm EST on TLC.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

