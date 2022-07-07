‘The Family Chantel’: Pedro Files for Divorce From Chantel — Are They Over or Is It Promo for Season 4?

It appears to be over between former 90 Day Fiancé stars Pedro Jimeno and his wife, Chantel Everett. The Family Chantel star, Pedro, has officially filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Chantel, after he claims she stole a substantial amount of money from their joint bank account. Are they actually over? Many The Family Chantel fans think this could be a way to drum up more attention for season 4. Here’s what we know.

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett on ‘The Family Chantel’ | TLC: YouTube

Pedro files for a divorce from his wife, Chantel

On July 7, TMZ reports that Pedro officially filed for divorce from his wife, Chantel. According to the outlet, the court documents show that Pedro initially filed for divorce on May 27, 2022. By this time, Chantel and Pedro had already separated a month before.

90 Day Fiancé blogger @truecrime_jankie, posted the documents on Instagram. Check out the post below:

According to the court documents, Pedro claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The case is currently pending. The Family Chantel stars’ marriage appears to be over. Chantel’s attorney Jarett R. Sliz declined to comment.

Pedro claims Chantel stole $257K from their joint bank account

According to the outlet, Pedro claims that his wife, Chantel, withdrew $257,000 from their joint business account. He alleges that after just five days of separation, Chantel transferred the money out of their account into an account under her sister’s name to spite him.

Pedro claimed to try to resolve the issue on their own, to no avail. So he filed for an emergency motion, asking the judge to make Chantel put the money back in their joint bank account.

However, the judge denied the request for an emergency hearing. Instead, he ruled that they would set a hearing for a later date. Pedro plans to seek equitable division of all marital property in his divorce from Chantel.

Are Chantel and Pedro really over?

Chantel and Pedro married in a simple wedding, against Chantel’s family’s wishes, on 90 Day Fiancé season, which aired in 2016. Chantel and Pedro joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Seasons 2, 3, and 4, which became some of the most iconic seasons thanks to their intense family drama.

Soon after, they received their own spinoff in July 2019 called, The Family Chantel, which follows the drama between the Everett family and the Jimeno family. The spinoff follows the family’s drama but hasn’t focused lately on Pedro and Chantel’s marriage.

The Family Chantel is currently back with season 4 in June 2022. Right now, in the spinoff, Pedro and Chantel hit a rough patch despite buying a home together. Pedro enters his new career field after receiving his real estate license in July 2021, which plays a massive part in their marriage problems. In the trailer for season 4, Chantel gets upset with Pedro for spending all of his time with his coworkers, either working or hanging out.

Many fans find the timing of Pedro and Chantels’ divorce filing a bit suspicious. The Family Chantel has slowly started losing viewers over the last three seasons. Would Chantel and Pedro go to the trouble of faking a divorce just for ratings?

Hopefully, The Family Chantel Season 4 will shed some light on the validity of Pedro and Chantel’s separation, their money drama, and their divorce filing. Maybe then we will finally find out who’s actually responsible for harvesting the American dollar.

