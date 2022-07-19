‘The Family Chantel’: Pedro Moves Out After Chantel Confronts Antonella About Office Flirtations

In The Family Chantel Season 4, Chantel Everett confronts Pedro Jimeno’s real estate colleague, Antonella, about her flirting with him while at work. Pedro gets upset, and the situation gets much worse. It looks like it’s the beginning of the end for former 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel and Pedro.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, ‘The Family Chantel’ | TLC

Chantel meets up with Pedro and his coworkers for drinks

In the July 18 episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel confides in a friend about the volatile state of her marriage. Pedro comes home late, drunk, almost every night. In an attempt to save her marriage, she decides she will try going out with Pedro. She says she was excluded from the conversation when she tried to hang out with Pedro’s work friends in the past.

Despite everything, Chantel is trying to be part of Pedro’s life and learn more about his friends. Even though Pedro told her the address, he was shocked to see Chantel actually show up. Chantel was met with a cold shoulder from her husband and awkward silence from his coworkers.

Chantel confronts Pedro’s friend, Antonella, for office flirtations

The awkward situation only gets worse when Chantel brings up her suspicions that Pedro is being dishonest and cheating on her. She then confronts Pedro’s work friend, Antonella, about her flirtatious behavior in the office.

She explains that one day Pedro came home with Antonella’s name taped to his car keys. Then Chantel asks Antonella, “I do want to know about the game of ownership, Antonella. She explained that it all began with a harmless game of taking things from each other’s desks.

In the middle of the bar, in front of Pedro’s colleagues, he and Chantel argue about trust issues. He then speeds off in his car.

Chantel was upset about how Pedro abandoned her again. She told the cameras, “He treats me like I’m nothing at home, but to do it in front of his peers was a different level of betrayal.”

Pedro tells Chantel he wants to separate and makes plans to move out

Later in the episode of The Family Chantel, the couple tries to talk it out at home. Chantel begs Pedro, “I only want for you to be nice, and I only want for you to give me love.”

He tells the cameras, “With Chantel, it’s the point that [I] can’t win with her. I don’t know how to make her happy no longer [sic]. All these years, I tried to make her happy. You know, giving her what she wants. But she no can be happy for me [sic].“

Pedro tells Chantel, “I don’t want to fight no more [sic].” She asks him what he’s going to do next. He replies, “Move out. That’s it.”

He says he must move out because he can’t make her happy. She says, “Well, that’s gonna make me even more unhappy if you move out.” She asks him where he’s going to go. He tells her he will stay with her until he finds his own place.

Chantel tells the cameras, “Pedro has never said that he’s wanted a separation before. It’s hard to hear the words coming out of his mouth. It feels unreal.”

Chantel says that she doesn’t want to separate from Pedro and calls it “the worst thing to ever happen” to her. She wants her marriage, but Pedro wants out.

New episodes of The Family Chantel air Mondays at 8 pm EST on TLC.

