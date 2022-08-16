‘The Family Chantel’: Pedro’s Mom Lidia Unexpectedly Tries To Save Pedro and Chantel’s Marriage

In The Family Chantel Season 4, the most unexpected person attempts to save Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s marriage — Pedro’s mother, Lidia Jimeno, sits down to be an impartial judge for the young couple, despite being so admittedly against their union. Interesting how a pair of Chanel sunglasses can change everything.

Lidia Jimeno, ‘The Family Chantel’ Season 4 | TLC

Chantel comes to Lidia for help with her marriage to Pedro

Chantel has tried everything to save her marriage to Pedro, including coming to the Dominican Republic to bury the hatchet with Pedro’s mom, Lidia. Behind Pedro’s back, Chantel arrives at her mother-in-law’s doorstep to try to make amends.

After Chantel gifts Lidia a pair of Chanel sunglasses, she lets her guard down, and the two have their first civil conversation. After years of fighting, Chantel and Lidia decide to put their differences aside to help save Pedro’s marriage.

However, when Pedro catches wind that Chantel went behind his back to the Dominican Republic to speak to his mom, he gets on the next flight. He confronts his wife for lying to her. He tells her that her plan to make things better has only made things worse.

Lidia tries to advise Chantel and Pedro on their marital issues

On the August 15 episode of The Family Chantel, Lidia sits down with Chantel and Pedro as an unbiased mediator. Lidia tells the cameras, “As a lawyer, I have always worked to make reconciliations with each part.” She claims to genuinely want to help them “reconcile their marriage.”

Chantel hopes that Pedro will change his mind about having a separation after discussing their problems with Lidia. Chantel said that Pedro has repeatedly come home late from work, drunk at 3 am, after hanging out with his co-workers.

Lidia advises her son, “After you finish your work, you leave. You don’t need to socialize there.” However, after Pedro and Chantel continue to argue amongst themselves, Lidia abandons the dinner.

Pedro’s mom says, “Neither of them was sorry. Neither of them wanted to contribute a grain of sand so that things could change.” She tells them, “If you want to destroy your marriage, you’re the responsible ones. Don’t look to anyone else.”

Pedro still wants a separation from Chantel.

After Lidia leaves, Chantel tries to talk to Pedro about their problems, but he remains firm in his plan to separate from her. The 29-year-old real estate agent tells Chantel, “I need my time apart, and that’s it.”

Chantel tells him, “Well, I guess since we’re separated, I got to go.” She tells the cameras, “I feel like, after the meeting with Pedro’s mom, nothing has changed.”

He’s frustrated that while trying to be the best version of himself, Chantel is unmotivated and isn’t matching his energy. Meanwhile, Chantel’s goals are to be the best wife she can be, and she still isn’t ready to give up on her marriage. She said, “I don’t agree with separating. I don’t want a divorce.”

Will this couple be able to salvage their marriage, or is it broken beyond repair? Fans will have to tune in next week to find out what happens next between Pedro and Chantel.

New episodes of The Family Chantel air Mondays at 8 pm EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘The Family Chantel’: Do Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Have a Prenuptial Agreement?