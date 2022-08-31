‘The Family Chantel’: Winter and Thomas Confront Pedro About His ‘Marriage Scam’

In season 4 of The Family Chantel, Pedro Jimeno tells Chantel Everett that he wants a divorce after seven years together. Pedro is looking for support from Chantel’s dad, Thomas Everett, and her sister, Winter Everett. Instead, he’s accused of using marriage to Chantel to gain citizenship and money in a “marriage scam.”

Pedro Jimeno, ‘The Family Chantel’ Season 4 | TLC

Pedro tells Chantel he wants a divorce

On the August 29 episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro tells Chantel his decision to move out and that he wants a divorce. “I feel like Pedro’s abandoning me. He’s deserting me,” Chantel tells the cameras.

The next day, Pedro goes to the store to buy himself some things for his new apartment when his card gets declined. “Chantel went to the bank. She swipe out all the money that we have in our joint account and left me without nothing [sic].” Chantel had taken $265,000 out of their joint account without telling Pedro.

“I talked to my attorney already. She told me that is robbery. Even if she is like in the account, authorized user, she no can take no money [sic] without my permission,” Pedro explains.

In the episode, Pedro tells the cameras that he plans to divorce Chantel as soon as possible. Then he can petition to get half of the money back. Until then, he’s trying to track her down.

Thomas and Winter defend Chanel on ‘The Family Chantel’

In the August 29 episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro goes to Chantel’s family home to look for her. He’s met by her father, Thomas. Pedro tells him about the bank account being emptied and tries to get more information about Chantel’s whereabouts.

Winter confronts Pedro about the terrible way he’s been treating her and the cruel way he ended the marriage. “And also things that I witnessed myself, like just lack of care for my sister.”

Chantel’s father chimes in. “You’re separated. You asked me for my daughter’s hand in marriage. I thought it was gonna be for, you know, you’re all gonna grow old together. After four of five years, you all have grown apart,” Thomas says to Pedro.

“It seems like, now, it could be a marriage scam,” Thomas says. Pedro immediately denies it, claiming he could have had his Green Card three years ago if he wanted to. But Winter and Thomas didn’t back down, claiming that all it proves is that he’s trying not to get caught as a “scammer.”

Chantel’s family accuses Pedro of being part of a ‘marriage scam’

After Chantel revealed Pedro’s strange behavior, such as Pedro coming home drunk every night, avoiding intimacy for over a year, and secretly withdrawing large sums of money joint bank account. The entire family reveals how they feel about his suspicious behavior and subsequent divorce filing.

“We thought he was here for good intentions. He’s not here for good intentions. He’s here for his own agenda,” Thomas says.

“To go from closing on a house to suddenly wanting a divorce is really, I would say, just bizarre and questionable,” Karen adds.

“I’ve always had my doubts about Pedro from the beginning. But I really gave him a chance to try to like, ‘Okay, maybe I might have misjudged him.’ But Pedro showed his hand. Pedro showed his true colors. He’s who I thought he was,” Chantel’s brother, River tells the cameras. Chantel’s sister, Winter, agrees.

Are the Everetts correct in believing Pedro was only married Chantel for a Green Card and money? Fans will have to tune in to The Family Chantel to find out what happens next in their toxic marriage.

New episodes of The Family Chantel air Mondays at 8 pm EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘The Family Chantel’: Do Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Have a Prenuptial Agreement?