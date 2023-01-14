‘Family Guy’: Mila Kunis Asked For Meg to Get a Makeover

Mila Kunis is the voice of Meg Griffin in the animated Fox sitcom Family Guy. Kunis has had a successful acting career ever since she was a young teen. She began with guest parts on TV shows such as 7th Heaven until she got the role of Jackie Burkhart in That ’70s Show.

The show rose quickly in popularity and ran for eight years. Its entire young cast became well-known. Since the end of the sitcom in 2006, Kunis has starred in multiple films.

Meg in a scene from ‘Family Guy’ | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Not only did she receive critical acclaim and award nominations for her role in Black Swan, she also makes audiences laugh in comedies such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bad Moms, and Friends with Benefits. But her longest-running role is as a cartoon teenager.

Mila Kunis wanted Meg Griffin to get a makeover

Kunis recently did a career timeline interview with Vanity Fair. She spoke for a while about the girl she plays on Family Guy. Poor Meg. Not only is she unpopular and bullied in school, but she is also the butt of jokes in her own family.

Her dad, Peter, verbally abuses her constantly, and her mom, Lois, is of no help at all. It’s a good thing she’s only a cartoon. In all the years she has voiced Meg:

“I only ever asked once for Meg to get a makeover. It was like years into the show, and I was like, ‘Just give her something. Like, get the condom hat off of her head, give her a hairdo.’”

The Black Swan actor must have had some influence because the powers at be gave Meg a glow-up for an episode. Kunis said, “I think they gave her blonde hair, and I was like, ‘Thank God, like finally.’”

The new Meg didn’t last, but she looked great for one episode, thanks to the woman who gives her a voice.

How does Mila Kunis do the voice of Meg on ‘Family Guy’?

It’s pretty simple. Meg Griffin’s voice is Mila Kunis’ voice. She made that clear when she spoke straight into the camera during the interview and said, “This is the voice, guys. I have no skills.”

She went on to explain that she was 15 years old when she became the voice of Meg. Back then, she didn’t have to change her own voice at all. Now that she is older, she does need to pitch her voice sometimes so that she sounds like a teenager. Kunis grows up, but her animated character grew up slower.

The actor went on to explain, “All in all, I think that it’s half the time, Meg doesn’t talk; she’s kind of just like in the background that gets farted on or sat on.” Again, poor Meg.

How long has Mila Kunis been on ‘Family Guy’?

meg is what you call a lame friend pic.twitter.com/kjCKaqoaqH — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) January 10, 2023

The That 70’s Show star has been on Family Guy ever since its second season, back in 1999. The original voice of Meg was Lacey Chabert, leading to Kunis’ casting. Seth McFarland, the creator of Family Guy, hired Kunis for the job. “‘Cause he could have easily hired anybody to do the voice,” she said. “But for whatever reason, here we are 20 years later.”