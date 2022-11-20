‘Family Karma’ Amrit Kapai Reflects on Wedding Without Grandmother – ‘I Was Blessed that I Was Able to Tell Her My Truth’ [Exclusive]

Family Karma Season 2 ended with one of the heartful and heartbreaking scenes when Amrit Kapai told his beloved grandmother, “Nani”, that not only he was gay, but he’s found the love of his life and they planned to marry.

Kapai was extremely nervous to come out to his grandmother Koshlya, who he lovingly referred to as Nani. Bravo’s Andy Cohen referred to the moment, captured in an emotional episode of Family Karma, as one of the “most powerful hours of television ever on Bravo.” The episode aired at the end of June 2021 and Koshlya died weeks later.

Amrit was ‘blessed’ he could tell his grandmother the truth on ‘Family Karma’

The Family Karma episode showed Kapai gently explaining to Nani that he was gay and that he’s found the love of his life. Looking back, he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he feels fortunate he had the opportunity to connect with his Nani on that level.

“I was blessed that I was able to tell her my truth, that she was able to know before she passed who I was and who I was with,” he said. “And hopefully, she saw me as a whole, at the end of her life.”

Amrit didn’t want to lie to his Nani

Once Kapai was ready to propose to boyfriend Nicholas Kouchoukos, he couldn’t lie to Nani any longer. “I think my mindset going into the conversation was it’s time,” he told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. He had also reached a point where I just didn’t want to lie to her anymore. I have so much love for her, and I have so much respect for her.”

He also wanted to tell her out of respect. “Because putting aside that she’s, like, the matriarch of the family, you know, putting aside that she has raised, not only [has] she raised four of her own kids, but she [also] raised six grandchildren,” he continued.

“She has just done so much that I just felt like such a douchebag for just constantly keeping her in the dark,” Kapai added. “And I didn’t want to do that anymore. And I wanted to show her that, like, this is how much you mean to me. I want to be honest about who I am.”

His ‘Family Karma’ wedding was ‘tough’ without Nani

Kapai had several months with Nani after he told her he planned to get engaged. But not having her at his wedding was tough he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. He and Kouchoukos have since married and their wedding will be documented on Family Karma Season 3.

“It’s been tough,” he said about not being able to have Nani at his wedding. Kapai noted how it is always hard with grandparents. “It’s like a double-edged sword. You want them to live forever, but you also know that they’re all old and they’re aging. And, her health wasn’t the best at the end. I knew she was in some pain.”

“But as much as it pained me to have to say goodbye to her before we were gonna embark on this journey of wedding planning, I knew I had no other choice,” he added. “You know, it was tough. But that’s the thing with grandparents, they’re not gonna stay here forever as much as you want them to. You want them to hold your hand forever, but they can’t. And I guess that’s just how life is, right?”

