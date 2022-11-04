‘Family Karma’: Anisha Compared to ‘Gossip Girl’ Serena van der Woodsen; ‘She Literally Disappeared,’ Amrit Reveals [Exclusive]

The Family Karma cast said fans should expect mystery when Anisha Ramakrishna pulls a disappearing act before Vishal Parvani’s wedding.

The tight-knit group of friends celebrated Parvani’s wedding, which was 10 years in the making, but Ramakrishna was MIA. Amrit Kapai summed up Ramakrishna’s missing in action perfectly. “I’ll compare her to someone we all know,” Kapai laughed during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Serena van der Woodsen from the epic Gossip Girl. I had one moment at Vishal’s wedding where I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Serena’s back I mean, Anisha’s back.’ I mean, she disappeared physically. Literally disappeared.”

Anisha disappeared like Serena but she’s back, Family Karma’s Amrit revealed

Ramakrishna was always a mainstay friend on Family Karma, but viewers should expect to see more “Where’s Anisha” this season.

Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni | Bryan Bedder/Bravo

“She has major life updates,” Kapai teased. “And, you know, I’m thrilled for her. We’ve all seen she was really on this path of trying to find love. And it sounds like she may have it. But, viewers are going to have to stay tuned for the season to see what’s going on with her and see what kind of match she’s made.”

Ramakrishna revealed on her podcast Currently Cringing, that she not only got engaged in the most hilarious way but she also got married only days before BravoCon 2022.

Vishal wasn’t laughing when Anisha ‘ghosted’ him before his ‘Family Karma’ nuptials

Kapai made the fun association with Gossip Girl’s Serena van der Woodsen, but Parvani wasn’t laughing. He said her disappearance aggravated wedding planning because he couldn’t get her to respond to an RSVP. Parvani and Ramakrishna began the Family Karma journey in a good place, as very close friends. Now …

“I thought we were good like everything was copacetic. We were able to talk,” Parvani told Showbiz Cheat Sheet about their friendship. “But just wedding planning, in general, takes a lot of your time. And I think me and [wife] Richa [Sadana] are in our own world for a few months and we’re really focused on planning this.”

“But I was very communicative with all the guests,” he continued. “I gave them a lot of deadlines and I didn’t know where she disappeared to. I was hoping that she really would respond a lot quicker and be the first one. But that wasn’t the case. It was like I got ghosted.”

Bali said Anisha was being more guarded this season of ‘Family Karma’ and she’s proud of her

Parvani said he couldn’t chase her down because he was juggling epic wedding planning. But Bali Chainani, who is one of Ramakrishna’s closest friends said she was protecting her own feelings.

“We are all real-life friends and a real-life community,” she explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “We are family to each other. And in any community and any friends circle, there’s those of us that will always be closer than some of us and the ebbs and flows of relationships and friendships.”

“So yeah, Anisha and I have always, always stayed in touch,” Chainani continued. “And, she tends to be a little bit more guarded. And I commend her for that. I mean, I’ve been through two divorces, so maybe I should have been a little bit more guarded. Maybe I should have been a little bit more private.”

“So I’m proud of her for being able to not wear her heart on her sleeve like I do,” she added. “So, yeah, I’m not surprised by the changes in her life and the steps that she’s taken recently. However, I do miss her, but I’m excited for her.”

Family Karma Season 3 premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 6, at 9/8c and the next day on Peacock and the Bravo app.

