‘Family Karma’ Star Anisha Ramakrishna Is Married! And Honeymooning at BravoCon

Bravo‘s Family Karma star Anisha Ramakrishna announced that she got married just in time for BravoCon 2022.

Ramakrishna got engaged last spring and recounted the hilarious engagement fails and saves on her Currently Cringing podcast. She recently revealed on Instagram that she is married and shared a few details about the nuptials.

A ‘Family Karma’ cast member officiated the ceremony

Ramakrishna thanked her wedding vendors, including a Family Karma cast member who officiated and notarized her wedding. “My framly,” Ramakrishna wrote on her Instagram story and tagged a photo of Shaan Patel and his wife Pooja. “For officiating and notarizing my wedding. It’s offish! Love you guys.”

Anisha Ramakrishna | Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

Patel posted the same photo on Instagram, “We took our wedding lewks very seriously…”

Ramakrishna did not name other Family Karma cast members who attended the wedding, but hopefully, she’ll spill more about the event at BravoCon. But she did reveal that 20 people attended the wedding. “I didn’t know how much work would be involved in even a 20 person wedding,” she shared in her Instagram story. “My mom and dad took on all the responsibility and work for making my magical day seamless and stunning. Had I known then what I know now I would have a planner even for 20 people.”

Anisha offers advice for other brides

Always very reflective, Ramakrishna offered insight into being a “geriatric millennial” bride. “It was easy for me to voice my opinion and clearly communicate what I wanted despite what others may have wished for during my wedding planning,” she shared.

“To all the young brides who may not have the confidence of a geriatric millennial yet, I urge you to speak up and get your way no matter what. At the end, it’s your wedding and you have to be happy with the outcome.”

She added, “I know this is easier said than done. But find the courage to speak your mind and hold your ground.” Ramakrishna reminded brides, “It’s not about the wedding, it’s about the marriage.”

Who has gotten married from ‘Family Karma’?

Ramakrishna’s nuptials becomes the fourth Family Karma wedding since the series began. A show about young Indian friends who still live with their parents has certainly changed since season 1. Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana were engaged when the series began. Their relationship sputtered during the second season when Sadana gave Parvani an ultimatum: grow up or the engagement is off. Parvani chose adulting and the couple married last winter.

Amrit Kapai and longtime boyfriend Nicholas Kouchoukos got engaged during Family Karma Season 2. They ended the season in wedding planning mode and they too got married. Also, Patel married Pooja in a civil ceremony held in Miami.

So where does the rest of the cast stand in their relationships? Monica Vaswani was in a serious relationship with Rish Karam last season. But according to their Instagrams, they don’t seem to still be together. Brian Benni seems to still be single. And Bali Chainani and boyfriend O’Malley are still going strong. The couple recently posted a photo on Instagram rocking Prada.

Family Karma Season 3 has yet be announced.

RELATED: Bravo’s Family Karma: Anisha Is Engaged! But Why Did She Want to Punch Someone?