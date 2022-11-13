‘Family Karma’: Vishal Teases Massive Post-Wedding Drama – ‘I Don’t Know How to Slow Down’ [Exclusive]

After 10 years of dating, two engagements, and a Family Karma wedding, Vishal Parvani admitted he and his wife Richa Sadana still haven’t quite settled down.

The couple almost broke up last year when Parvani refused to ditch the parties and grow up. But he finally convinced Sadana he was ready to get married. He moved out of his parent’s house and rented an apartment for the two of them to live in Miami. He re-proposed with a mariachi band in tow and she said yes … again.

Family Karma Season 3 kicked off with their extravagant, gorgeous wedding. And while everyone seemed happy at their Mexican nuptials, old problems still haunt the couple.

Vishal and Richa still can’t decide where to live

Sadana is based in Mississippi and Parvani in Miami. The couple has shuttled back and forth for years … so why change anything?

“It is pretty similar to [where we were] in 2020,” Parvani told Showbiz Cheat Sheet about their living situation. “And yes, I would love for that situation to change sooner than later. And I think it’s going to be kids that really makes that the determining factor for us.”

“It’s Miami or Olive Branch, Mississippi … I would say Miami is gonna be it. Sorry, Olive Branch,” he joked.

Vishal isn’t ready to slow down (and neither is his best friend Amrit Kapai?)

Why haven’t they chosen a location and settled down? Parvani admitted that he still doesn’t want the party to end. “I think that’s my issue,” Parvani said. “I don’t know how to slow down and yeah you are gonna see two weddings. Amrit’s wedding is so beautiful in its own right completely different than my wedding, but just as beautiful.”

“And I guess you are gonna see a ‘big fat Indian wedding.’ And a gay Indian wedding. It’s very sentimental,” he said. Parvani said he’s not the only one who isn’t ready to call it quits when it comes to partying. Best friend Amrit Kapai, who also gets married this season doesn’t seem to want to slow down either. “But nesting … me and Amrit … we do have that issue where we don’t slow down and is that an issue or is that why our partners married us?”

“I think both of us, we want to have fun and we want to have an adventure and we want to make sure everyone’s always having a good time,” Parvani said. “I might take that a little overboard sometimes, but, you know, we’re in that same mindset.”

The ‘Family Karma’ kids aren’t the only ones with drama this season

The drama won’t be limited to just the kids this season. “I don’t like getting involved in the parents’ issues. I feel like the parents should keep their issues to themselves, and I think the kids should keep their issues to themselves.,” he said. “But unfortunately, that’s never the case. And everyone’s up in each other’s businesses, and I hate it.”

“But yeah, there’s going to be drama,” he teased. “Weddings naturally are a source of a lot of drama. If there’s no drama, it wasn’t a wedding. It’s just part of it. And there’s a lot of emotions that arise through it, a lot of expectations, a lot of miscommunication. And it does boil up and you’ll see a lot of friction among the group.”

Family Karma is on Sunday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

