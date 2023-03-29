‘Family’: The Spy Comedy K-Drama Is a Perfect Watch for Fans of ‘Spy x Family’

TvN’s upcoming K-drama Family will intrigue fans of the well-loved anime Spy x Family. What happens when a seemingly ordinary family has a few secrets? Family is a spy comedy K-drama as fans will meet a husband and wife duo who are madly in love and have a kid, but the husband has a double life of espionage.

Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara for ‘Family’ K-drama | via tvN

‘Family’ K-drama has a NIS agent hide his real job from his homemaker wife

By day, Kwon Do-hoon (Jang Hyuk) is an ordinary office worker who does not raise suspicion. He is charming, kind, sweet, and charismatic. But behind his mundane appearance lies a secret. Do-hoon is a National Intelligence Service (NIS) black agent. At work, he is intimidating to his peers, but he is a devoted and loving husband when he goes home.

At home, Kang Yu-ra (Jang Nara) is at the top of the hierarchy and runs everything. She dreams of having the perfect home and family. While Do-hoon is in control at work, when it comes to his wife, he would do anything to please her. A still shot of Family K-drama shows him doing grueling yoga poses with his wife. But the K-drama teases that Yu-ra also has her own secret. There is a reason behind her lovable and kind persona.

One of the K-drama trailers teases she is more than meets the eye when she comments, “From the moment I saw you, I already didn’t like you,” to Do-hoon’s marksmen. But the K-drama storyline has fans excited to see if she will uncover the truth behind her husband’s other identity or if her secret is tied to his. Family is set to premiere on April 17.

‘Spy x Family’ fans will want to tune in to ‘Family’

Anime fans may have found that the Family K-drama storyline parallels Spy x Family. The K-drama producer has not explicitly revealed if the popular anime inspired Family, but the similarities are undeniable. The 2022 anime is based on the Japanese manga from 2019. The story focuses on a skilled and sought-after spy codenamed Twilight.

He is tasked with getting close to the leader of the National Unity Party within Ostania. But there is one problem, the only way to achieve his mission is by getting close to his son, who attends a prestigious school. Biting his tongue, Twilight has no choice but to take in an orphan girl named Anya to pose as his daughter. But to make the story convincing, he also finds Yor Briar to pose as his wife.

But both female characters have their own secrets. Anya is secretly a telepath, while Yor Briar is a skilled and ruthless assassin for hire. But Twilight is unaware of his fake wife’s real identity and profession, and she is also unaware of his. But Anya knows everything. Like Family K-drama, Spy x Family deals with espionage and secret lives hidden behind mundane and ordinary appearances. In Family, Yu-ra and Do-hoon also have an eight-year-old daughter.

Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara reunited for their first K-drama in years

For fans of Spy x Family who want an intro K-drama, Family is the perfect starting point with similar themes and characters. But K-drama fans will gravitate toward Family thanks to its cast and leading actors. Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara initially worked together in the 2002 drama Success Story of a Bright Girl. In 2014, they worked together in Fated to Love You and Old Goodbye.

Family will be their grand reunion on the small-screen after nine years. According to Soompi, fans can expect a natural dynamic between the two. “When I’m acting with Jang Nara, I don’t think ‘I wonder what this person will do here.’ With the trust we have in each other’s acting, we react naturally and our chemistry is great,” said the actor.

Jang Hyuk has had a long and successful career in movies and K-dramas. Fans would recognize him from the crime thriller Tell Me What You Saw, My Country: The New Age, Wok of Love, and the highly coveted crime K-drama Voice.

Some fans may be racking their brains to remember the one K-drama they recognize Jang Nara from. In 2021, she starred as the lead in the supernatural K-drama Sell Your Haunted House. She also starred in Oh My Baby, VIP, and The Last Empress.