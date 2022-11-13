Fans Call Out Kane Brown’s Wife for Her Unrelatable Post-Birth Look: ‘You’re Ridiculous’

Kane Brown has been making waves in country music with back-to-back hit songs. He and his wife, Katelyn Jae, have become household names. Jae has a substantial Instagram following that she updates regularly. After the couple welcomed their second child last year, Kane Brown’s wife posted a sweet photo from her hospital bed. But fans called her out for her “ridiculous,” unrelatable post-birth look.

Why Kane Brown and his wife kept their 2nd pregnancy a secret

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown in August 2022 | John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae had one of the best-kept secrets in country music. The two have always had an open and honest relationship with their fans, keeping them in the loop about various events. However, when it came to their second baby, Brown and Jae preferred to keep the precious moment to themselves. The couple hid her entire pregnancy from eagle-eyed fans.

Brown revealed on The Bobby Bones Show that they decided to keep things under wraps when his wife was about four months pregnant. The country singer said his wife told him she wanted her pregnancy to remain a secret because they’d had past negative experiences regarding big announcements.

The “One Mississippi” singer clarified he wasn’t “bashing anybody.” But when the couple shared their first child’s photo with Kane’s older brother, he posted it on social media, beating Kane and his wife to the punch of announcing their baby’s birth.

Kane also recalled fans announcing that he and Jae had gotten engaged before they had made the official announcement. So during her second pregnancy, the couple removed any pregnancy clues from their photos and videos before posting them.

He also said they had to find creative ways to hide Jae’s pregnancy, including her wearing baggy clothes. “It was like, ‘We want this, to say that we’re having a baby on our own terms,” the singer concluded.

Fans slam Kane Brown’s wife for her post-birth look

Brown and his wife succeeded in hiding her second pregnancy. The couple took fans by surprise when Jae posted a photo of the happy parents cradling their newborn daughter, Kodi Jane Brown, in a hospital bed. Jae looked stunning in a full face of makeup and styled hair cascading in loose waves.

Fans weren’t having it. Some were quick to slam the star for her unrelatable post-birth look.

“Wait, is that how I’ll look after giving birth?!? Hahahaha, hilarious,” one user remarked.

“How the fk are you gonna look like that after just having a baby and expect to be relatable to your fans,” another follower angrily asked.

“You’re ridiculous. ‘Oh, let’s take a picture of the new baby. Right after I get my hair and makeup professionally done,'” another user wrote.

However, most commenters didn’t seem to mind Jae’s camera-ready look and even complimented her post-birth beauty. One fan even said their young daughter thought the star was Rapunzel.

What does Katelyn Jae do for a living?

Kane Brown teams up with wife Katelyn Jae for duet ?? https://t.co/PZUepX3ajX – @MaOnTheAir pic.twitter.com/TTj1Iizsmv — Ottawa’s Pure Country 94 (@PureCountry94) July 23, 2020

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae met when the country singer was relatively new in the industry. They struck up a friendship based on their mutual interest in music [Jae studied music and also sings]. After dating for a while, the two got engaged in 2017 and wed a year later on a rustic farm in Tennessee.

Jae is a renowned social media influencer who has worked with various brands in skincare, fashion, and eyewear. She has also partnered with other country music wives, including Jessie James Decker and Brittany Alden, on projects and accompanies her husband on tour.

