Fans Can Now Stay in Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort for $10,000

Fans of Dolly Parton can now experience life on the famous singer‘s tour bus, but it won’t be cheap. Parton’s tour bus is available to stay in at the Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa. How much does it cost? Stays begin at $10,000.

Why Dolly Parton is letting fans stay in her tour bus

Parton’s tour bus is known as Suite 1986, and Parton often referred to it as her “Gypsy Wagon.” In a recent interview with Knox News, the famous country singer revealed why she decided to let fans stay on the iconic bus.

“(I) decided to retire it because I wasn’t touring that much anymore and it just was sitting there,” Parton told Knox News. “And I thought this could be put to really good use.”

Parton knows that the price to stay in Suite 1986 is high, but she feels that those who can afford it will get the most out of the experience.

“If you’ve got money — and a lot of people do — they just want to experience that,” Parton told Knox News.

Profits from staying in Suite 1986 will be donated

A stay in Suite 1986 has a two-night minimum that starts at $10,000. However, Parton has made it clear that a portion of the money fans spend will be going to a good cause.

In an interview with WJHL-TV News Channel 11, Parton shared how profits from fans’ staying at Suite 1986 will be spent.

“All the money as you know goes to the Imagination Library, cause they’re charging a big price to stay in 1986 Suite, but that’s for a reason. That’s so all of the money can go to buy more books for more children for the Imagination Library,” Parton said.

Known as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the book-gifting program mails free books to young children around the world.

What fans who stay on Dolly Parton’s tour bus will experience

Suite 1986 is located at the Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The tour bus itself sleeps two guests, while a guest room accommodates four additional people.

Those who sign up to stay on Parton’s former tour bus will be able to partake in the resort’s VIP dining experience. The dining experience is open to four Suite 1986 guests at a time.

The interior of Suite 1986 was designed by Parton herself. According to the Suite 1986 website, fans who stay on the tour bus will find hand-painted murals, a full-size refrigerator, a closet, a bathtub, and a wig cabinet which all helped Suite 1986 feel like home for Parton.

Fans interested in staying on Parton’s tour bus can fill out a form on the Suite 1986 website, available here.

