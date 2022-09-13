Fans Are Confused by Kourtney Kardashian’s New ‘Lemme’ Line of Vitamin Gummies: ‘Literally So Disappointing’

Kourtney Kardashian recently announced her new brand of vitamin gummies called Lemme, and fans have some strong opinions about it. Here’s what fans are saying about the reality star’s line of wellness products and why they are so skeptical of Kardashian’s brand.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she has a new line of gummy vitamins called Lemme

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian just announced her new line of all-natural vitamin gummies, called Lemme. The three products she has teased so far include Lemme Chill (containing ashwagandha, lemon balm, passionflower, and goji berry), Lemme Focus (with Cognizin citicoline, organic lion’s mane mushroom, organic MCT oil, and vitamin B12) and Lemme Matcha (featuring organic matcha, B12, and coenzyme Q10).

The brand, which Kardashian said Lemme’s Instagram page has been “5 years in the making,” was inspired by The Kardashians star’s obsession with supplements. She told The Wall Street Journal that she has taken up to 30 supplements a day to help her “when she feels tired, angry or anxious,” and that consuming them in gummy form is so much more palatable than large pills.

The name of the products points to when each supplement should be used. “I couldn’t think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we’d say all the time, ‘Lemme focus on this,’” Kardashian said of working with the Lemme team. “Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads.”

Her goal is to have a Lemme gummy for every situation, and the brand will eventually expand to include products beyond supplements. Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus will be available for purchase on Sept. 27.

When conducting product research, Kardashian said she used a process called muscle testing to determine the vitamins’ efficacy.

“My process [with a new product] is take it to my natural doctor, and he would muscle test me with it. I would hold the product in my hand, and he would see how it reacts to my body,” she explained. “Some things test well but most of the time things didn’t test well on me. I found it so interesting when he would say, ‘Oh, it’s because they’re using corn or corn syrup or it’s genetically modified.’”

Kardashian has another lifestyle brand called Poosh, which she launched in 2019. The wellness website has drawn comparisons to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is launching a new line of vitamin and supplement gummies called Lemme that she says is the culmination of her decades-long passion for health and wellness. https://t.co/r69IWuwrw7 — Bizwomen (@bizwomen) September 13, 2022

Fans are confused and disappointed by Kourtney Kardashian selling Lemme gummy vitamins

Many Kourtney Kardashian fans are not impressed by her Lemme vitamin gummies. They discussed the new products in a Reddit thread titled, “Secret is out! Would any of u use this?”

Some fans wondered why Kardashian started a new brand instead of releasing the supplements through Poosh. “Literally so disappointing,” one fan wrote. “I also don’t understand why this wasn’t done with the POOSH label. Weird.”

Others were confused by the marketing of Kardashian’s products. “I thought the promo and branding was cool until I learned what it was,” commented one fan. “Like what was all that? Now it doesn’t make sense. She’s just like lemme ride on a bike with a lavender filter, that totally relates to matcha gummies.”

One fan said the supplements market “is already over saturated,” while another opined that Lemme is “a cash grab and a very bad one.”

Many fans used the brand’s catchy name to express their feelings about Kardashian’s gummies, with comments like, “Lemme not make the rich richer ??‍♀️?,” “Lemme not even know the price because I honestly don’t care,” “Lemme pass,” “Lemme keep my money and not spend it on bogus products,” and, “Lemme go to Amazon or Walmart and get the same thing cheaper ?.”

#BeautyNews ??NEW! Meet #lemme by @kourtneykardash ? a line of vitamins & supplements

The first launch will include:

Lemme Chill – de-stress gummies

Lemme Matcha – energy B12 gummies

Lemme Focus – concentration gummies

Online ➡️ September 27 pic.twitter.com/EuAcZrwirg — Trendmood (@Trendmood) September 12, 2022

Fans aren’t the only ones questioning the reality star’s new product

Kourtney Kardashian fans aren’t the only ones skeptical about her new Lemme vitamin gummies. Her method of testing the products, called muscle testing, is controversial in the medical community.

According to Professional Whey, the muscle testing process involves the following: “Stand barefoot or in flat shoes. Hold the supplement or food in your hand. State ‘This is good for my body.’ Become still, and after a few moments your body will either be pulled forward or backwards. If you feel yourself moving forward, the substance is positive for your body, if you feel yourself going backward, it is negative.”

The WSJ article about Lemme noted the lack of evidence of muscle testing’s efficacy. Katie Kissane, a Colorado-based registered dietitian and nutritionist, said, “Blood work is generally the best way to assess nutrient status.”

