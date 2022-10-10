Fans Defend Heather Rae Young After Haters Tell Her to Cover Up During Pregnancy

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are expecting their first baby together, and the Selling Sunset star recently shared a pregnancy update with photos of her bare belly. Haters trolled Young, telling her to cover up more, but fans rushed to her defense. Here’s what Young posted and how her social media followers reacted.

Heather Rae Young | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Heather Rae Young shared some photos of her pregnancy belly

In July, Heather Rae Young announced she is pregnant with her first child with her Flip or Flop star husband, Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star is the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, from his first marriage to Christina Hall.

On Oct. 5, Young posted two photos of herself on Instagram. The pregnant Netflix star wore a vest and matching pants, with buttons and zippers undone to expose her baby belly.

“Currently: the perfect mix of busy working mom-to-be and enjoying every moment of growing our boy,” she captioned the pictures. “I feel like even though I’m busier than ever I have so many moments where I pause to do little things like feel my belly or smile whenever I feel him kicking. I think in my life as a whole I’ve tried to do everything with intention and that’s exactly how I want to approach motherhood – with meaningful intention instead of just going through the motions.”

She continued, “I want to be the type of mom who works and has an amazing career but who also is there for all of the moments, big or small, for our baby boy. I want to be present, involved, loving and supportive and my only hope is that I can be one of his role models one day. I think setting these kinds of intentions early on is so important and even if you’re not pregnant, you can do the same.”

Haters told Heather Rae Young to ‘cover up’ in her pregnancy photos

Trolls flooded the comments section of Heather Rae Young’s pregnancy post. Many told the Selling Sunset star to show less skin.

“Do you really think every picture has to show a bare stomach you’re gonna be a real mom now maybe you should act it,” one hater wrote.

Another social media user commented, “Heather you’re beautiful and sexy. How about now, some cute mommy to be pictures in full covered mommy to be outfits.”

“Ok love, we get it,” said another. “Pack it away now and save it for your husband if you must. It’s getting uncomfortable.”

One fan wrote, “Try not to be sexy this is not beautiful it’s creepy,” while another commented, “You look ridiculous. Stop trying so hard for attention.”

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star’s fans came to her defense

While haters slammed Heather Rae Young, fans rushed to the Selling Sunset star’s defense. They left several kind and supportive comments on her pregnancy post.

“I have literally never liked anyones maternity photos as much as I like yours!” wrote one fan, while another said, “You are already an amazing mom! I love that you are setting intentions.”

One fan commented, “No you are killing this pregnancy with looks and happiness! I am so happy for you!!!”

And another fan said, “Oh you might have to become a maternity model looks so fabulous.”

