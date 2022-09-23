Why Some Fans Are Disappointed By Stevie Nicks’ New Cover of the Buffalo Springfield Song ‘For What It’s Worth’

Stevie Nicks has new music out, but some fans are left underwhelmed by the Fleetwood Mac star’s latest song, “For What It’s Worth.” Here’s what we know about the track and what Nicks’ fans said about it.

Stevie Nicks teased her new song ‘For What It’s Worth’ on Instagram

On Sept. 21, Stevie Nicks teased the upcoming release of a new song on her Instagram. The singer shared a photo of a handwritten note telling fans what to expect from “For What It’s Worth.”

“I am so excited to release my new song this Friday,” the “Dreams” singer wrote in careful cursive letters. “Its [sic] called ‘For What its [sic] Worth” and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now.”

Nicks continued, “I always wanted to interpret it thru the eyes of a woman – and it seems like today, in the times that we live in – that it has alot [sic] to say… I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Stevie Nicks released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’

On Sept. 23, Stevie Nicks released her cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” putting a feminine twist on the 60’s protest anthem.

The Fleetwood Mac singer recorded the song in Los Angeles earlier in this year with producer Greg Kurstin, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, and backing vocalist Sharon Celani (per Rolling Stone).

Nicks sings the 56-year-old song’s recognizable lyrics, “There’s something happening here/ But what it is ain’t exactly clear/ There’s a man with a gun over there/ Telling me I got to beware/ I think it’s time we stop, children, what’s that sound?/ Everybody look, what’s going down?”

Fans gave lukewarm reviews of the Fleetwood Mac star’s cover song

Stevie Nicks also has a 2011 song titled “For What It’s Worth,” which she recorded with Mike Campbell for her album In Your Dreams. Although the singer clarified in her Instagram post that she was releasing the version written by Stephen Stills, many fans were disappointed to hear a cover instead of a new Nicks song.

“It’s okay but I think Springfields is better, I always think the first version I heard is the best,” one fan tweeted.

“Stevie Nicks released a remake of For What it’s Worth, and it’s fine,” another fan tweeted. “But it’s basically note for note same as the original. Was it necessary? Probably not. The original is iconic. Why bother remaking it?”

“Stevie Nicks is calling her recording of Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 song ‘For what it’s worth’ her new song,” tweeted another fan. “I can’t even.”

