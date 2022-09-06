Fans Go Wild for Florence Pugh’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Look: ‘Miss Flo Is the Moment’

Don’t Worry Darling has finally arrived, and it hasn’t been without big drama onscreen and off. After speculation about her limited press for the film and seemingly non-existent public relationship with director Olivia Wilde, the film’s star Florence Pugh caused a frenzy when she stepped out on the red carpet in style, wearing a gorgeous, glittery black look.

But where did the name “Miss Flo” come from, and what other rumors have cropped up about interpersonal conflict in making the film? And what did fans think about Pugh’s presence at the premiere after she limited her publicity? Keep reading to find out.

Florence Pugh | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Since Wilde split with Jason Sudeikis and went public with her relationship with Harry Styles, fans have been in a frenzy to know what was going down on the Don’t Worry Darling set. Many began to speculate that Wilde left the Ted Lasso star, with whom she had two children, after casting Styles as a lead.

Seemingly despite when the relationship started, rumors emerged that Pugh was upset by unprofessional on-set behavior between the loved-up couple. She supposedly felt some of their antics, like allegedly disappearing together, were diminishing the hard work put into making the movie by so many others.

Then, when Wilde suggested she fired Shia LaBeouf from the film for Pugh’s safety, he refuted that claim and came with receipts. A video hit the internet showing Wilde seemingly recording herself while driving — a big no-no in terms of road safety — and addressing the working relationship between LaBeouf and Pugh, whom she called “Miss Flo.”

In the clip, she appears to be trying to talk him into staying on the film after he quit. Everything else aside, many fans found her use of the name “Miss Flo” incredibly condescending. But neither Pugh nor Wilde has addressed that as an issue.

However, Pugh has strictly limited her press for the film, reasoning that she has obligations to another project. And while it seemed walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival might have provided her with an awkward moment or two, fans lit up social media talking about her show-stopping look.

‘Miss Flo’ trended after Florence Pugh ‘took’ the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ red carpet

MISS FLO IS THE MOMENT pic.twitter.com/hBPjXnudSp — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) September 5, 2022

Of course, observers scrutinized almost every red carpet interaction from the Don’t Worry Darling premiere. And the consensus is there was no acknowledgment from Pugh to Wilde or Styles, though they took part in a standing ovation directed at her.

Some spectators wanted to talk about her fashion choice and how living well is the best revenge. Fans used “Miss Flo” to hype Pugh’s look and presence so often that the name trended.

“Miss Flo is the moment,” an entertainment reporter tweeted in one summary.

“Not the crowd going WILD,” another writer noted. “Miss Flo took it. It’s already been taken.”

Not the crowd going WILD lloloolololol Miss Flo took it. It’s already been taken pic.twitter.com/kwuYO2yj1L — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 5, 2022

Olivia Wilde said rumors of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ feud with Florence Pugh are ‘internet gossip’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilde waved off speculation about a feud between herself and Pugh as “internet gossip” during a press conference. Notably, she also said she didn’t want to contribute to “all the noise,” which arguably alludes to something she didn’t say.

Pugh was not at the press conference, but THR’s writer noted there was a distance between the Black Widow star and Wilde at the premiere. “The two sat four seats away from each other and didn’t appear to interact whatsoever on the red carpet beforehand,” they shared.

RELATED: ‘Black Widow’ Star Florence Pugh Discusses the Importance of Celebrities Showing ‘The Normality of Life’ on Social Media — ‘Those Aren’t the Moments That Happen Every Day’