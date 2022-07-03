Why Fans Hate Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty Products

Ariana Grande’s cosmetics brand, r.e.m. beauty, has been available for several months, and fans have some strong opinions about it. Here’s what they are saying about the pop star’s makeup line.

Ariana Grande launched r.e.m. beauty in November 2021

Singer Ariana Grande launched her line of cosmetics in November 2021. On Nov. 12, 2021, the pop star shared an Instagram post announcing the release of r.e.m. beauty.

“i cannot wait to see what you beautiful humans create with these products and how they inspire you to express yourselves,” the “God Is a Woman” singer captioned a series of images showing off her new products.

Grande hinted that she had been working on developing her beauty brand in secret for quite some time before the launch date. “we are so excited and grateful. i hope you enjoy and love this the way we do and as we have quietly for so so long,” she wrote. “love you so & welcome, finally, to the world of @r.e.m.beauty.”

Fans think Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty is a ‘cash grab’ and destined to fail

Ariana Grande’s fans seem to hate her beauty products. They sounded off in a Reddit thread titled, “rem beauty is going to close.”

The original poster opined that the cosmetics company “is most likely going to close within 5 years” because “the products are not good.” They specifically identified Grande’s eyeliner, eyeshadows, and lip products as weak points in the collection before adding, “Ariana’s heart isn’t in the products or the brand the same way Selena and Rihanna’s are, and that shows.”

Another fan agreed that Grande hasn’t shown a lot of effort or enthusiasm for her beauty brand. “Someone like Ari who is known for her makeup and aesthetic should have gone all-in and created something that matches her vision and the quality she enjoys using but she didn’t put it in the effort,” the fan commented.

One fan said that while they enjoy the singer’s fragrances, her makeup line is lacking in quality. They wrote, “Ari’s perfumes are great. I wish the quality had come through in the makeup too.”

Many fans believe that celebrity brands are merely a “cash grab.” One fan wrote, “Honestly, I’m tired of being disappointed by celebrity brands lol,” while another commented, “Sick of these bs launches by celebs just looking for a cash grab when they have nothing to do with their brand or messaging.”

And one fan wrote, “I couldn’t get over the packaging enough to even consider purchasing.”

The pop star said there is enough room for her cosmetics brand in the world of celebrity-owned makeup products

Besides quality issues and a lack of effort surrounding the brand, one of the biggest problems Ariana Grande’s fans have with r.e.m. beauty is that they believe it’s a way for the pop star to make fast money in an already oversaturated market.

But the Wicked star addressed this concern when her cosmetics line came out when she told Allure in October 2021 that makeup is comparable to music.

When asked about the “crowded” market of celebrity-owned makeup brands, Grande responded, “I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that… I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music.”

The “Side to Side” singer continued, “I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

