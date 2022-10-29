Fans Lament Bill Paxton’s Death as Universal Confirms ‘Twister’ Sequel

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment recently confirmed they are developing a sequel to Twister. But the news is bittersweet for fans of the movie, as they lament actor Bill Paxton’s death and acknowledge the project won’t be the same without him.

A ‘Twister’ sequel is in the works

1996’s Twister was written by Michael Crichton and featured several notable Hollywood stars including Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, and Alan Ruck. In the film, Paxton plays storm chaser/weather reporter Dr. William “Bill/The Extreme” Harding. Helen Hunt portrays his colleague and love interest, meteorologist Dr. Joanne “Jo” Harding.

The film follows the two as they weather devastating twisters. When a massive tornado is about to hit, the scientists attempt to place a data collection instrument right in the center.

Twister was both a critical and commercial success. It grossed $495 million worldwide and earned two Academy Award nominations.

As reported by Deadline, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are making a sequel called Twisters which should begin production in the Spring of 2023. Filmmakers hope to bring Hunt back as Jo, as the movie will focus on her and the daughter she had with Paxton’s character.

Fans will miss Bill Paxton in the ‘Twister’ sequel

Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer recently shared an update on Facebook revealing he worked with writers on Twisters. In the comments, fans noted that Paxton’s character, Bill the Extreme, was central to the storyline. And knowing he couldn’t be in the movie, many lamented the actor’s absence.

Twister stars Woody Harrelson, Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jan De Bont, Coretta Scott King, and Jane Fonda in 1996 | Rick Diamond/Getty Images

“As excited as I am for this, Bill Paxton would have made it so much,” one Facebook user wrote. “Rest in Paradise Bill.”

“If it’s going to be a true sequel, there needs to be a tribute to Bill Paxton,” another user added.

Some fans also pointed out that Hoffman, who played the funny and outgoing lab engineer Dusty, will also be missed. “One of my all-time favorites,” one person shared in the comments. “They have big shoes to fill without Bill Paxton and Philip Hoffman.”

“Rip Paxton and Hoffman,” another person added. “The movie won’t be the same without them, but I’m still looking forward to it.”

Bill Paxton’s family sued a hospital for his death

Paxton died of a stroke on Feb. 25, 2017, at 61. The actor had undergone surgery to repair heart damage and to replace a heart valve 11 days earlier.

After his death, Paxton’s wife of 30 years, Louise, and his children, Lydia and James, filed a lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and heart surgeon Dr. Ali Khoynezhad. According to U.S. News, their suit alleged that Dr. Khoynezhad used a “high-risk and unconventional surgical approach” that caused Paxton to suffer the deadly stroke.

In October 2022, the Paxton family lawsuit was settled. “The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties,” Paxton’s attorneys said in a statement. Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

RELATED: Helen Hunt Didn’t Want To Star in ‘Twister’: ‘I Just Didn’t Know What I Could Really Contribute Acting-Wise’