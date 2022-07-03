Fans Are Losing It Over Janet Jackson’s Flexibility in Stretching Video: ‘YOU STILL GOT IT BOO!’

Janet Jackson remains an icon. On June 29, the singer-songwriter posted a video of herself stretching on social media. After Jackson posted the video, fans flocked to support the singer and praised Jackson for her fitness and for showing off her flexibility.

Janet Jackson | Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Fans reacted to Janet Jackson’s new rehearsal video

On June 29, Jackson posted a video on Twitter and Instagram showing herself preparing for rehearsal. In the video, Jackson goes through various stretches while a group of dancers rehearses in the background.

On Instagram, Jackson captioned the video, “Trying to properly stretch before these rehearsals.”

“JAN YOU BETTER LET EM KNOW YOU STILL GOT IT BOO!!!! i’m 8 years younger ans I can’t stretch that good lmaooooo,” a fan wrote on Instagram

“Shoot I can barely do a split,” an Instagram user commented.

Another fan wrote on Instagram, “All great dancers know the importance of stretching before rehearsal. Teach Ms. J!”

“A flexible queen,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Trying to properly stretch before these rehearsals ??‍♂️? pic.twitter.com/cgCugvxueV — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) June 29, 2022

RELATED: Janet Jackson Felt a Special Connection to Her ‘Poetic Justice’ Character

Janet Jackson is headlining the Essence Music Festival

Jackson posted the video of herself stretching days ahead of her planned performance at Essence Music Festival. The singer will headline the annual music festival on July 2.

Leading up to her performance at the festival, Jackson was interviewed by Essence. In the interview, Jackson was asked about returning to performing and if she is working on new music.

“It’s so funny because I see the fans asking, ‘When are we going to get Black Diamond?’ ‘Will you please release?’ Sometimes things happen that you don’t expect to happen, and you have to figure things out—or you’re in a space in your life when you have to take a step back and take a break for a minute,” Jackson answered.

While she could not reveal a definite date, Jackson did confirm she will release new music at some point.

“Even though it’s something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job. There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can’t say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There’s so much that I want to do—but my number one job is being a mama,” she told Essence.

RELATED: Britney Spears’ ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ Was Originally Meant for Janet Jackson

The singer recently released a documentary

In January 2022, the documentary Janet Jackson premiered on both Lifetime and A&E. During her interview with Essence, Jackson explained what it was like seeing the documentary.

“I realized certain patterns I had in my personal life, in my career. Certain things I never thought about. Five years is a good amount of time to have someone follow you around like that,” Jackson told Essence.

The singer also affirmed that it felt “important for” her to make a documentary about her life.

“For me, it was what it was—whether you liked it or not. It’s my life story and my family. It was important for me to do it, because I had the opportunity to tell my story and not have someone tell it for me. I know I got it right,” she shared.

RELATED: Janet Jackson’s Dream Career As a Child Had Nothing to Do With Music