Fans Mock Michael Strahan’s ‘Simple’ Dinner for 1

Some celebrities love to use social media to interact with fans, sometimes to hilarious effect. Michael Strahan is a beloved former NFL player who has carved out a lucrative career off the field. The gregarious Good Morning America co-anchor has amassed a substantial online following, and his fans aren’t afraid to be brutally honest. Strahan recently posted a photo of his “easy, simple, and healthy” dinner, and commenters mocked him relentlessly.

Michael Strahan follows a strict diet

Strahan might be a TV star today, but before that, he was one of the best players in NFL history. He was drafted into the league in 1993 after impressive seasons at Texas Southern University. Strahan began playing for the New York Giants at only 21.

Though he sustained an injury early in his pro career, he overcame it and joined the Giants’ starting roster in 1994. The defensive end proved he was worthy by recording several sacks every season. However, it wasn’t until 1997 that Strahan became a breakout star.

That year marked the first of many great seasons for the 6-foot-5 player as he recorded 14 sacks and made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams. In 2001, Strahan continued proving he was worth his salt by registering 22.5 sacks, the most in a season in NFL history. In his final year in the league, Strahan helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII in a 17-14 victory, leaving the NFL on a high.

After he retired from football, Strahan stopped focusing on heavy lifting for more high-intensity cardio training. Men’s Journal reports that Fox NFL Sunday analyst’s diet includes minimal sugar, dairy, and pasta, emphasizing a high-protein diet. His trainer ensures Strahan eats clean 80% of the time by following the 80/20 rule.

Fans mocked Michael Strahan’s tiny dinner

Easy, simple, and healthy dinner. BBQ Salmon (yes, it’s a thin piece LOL) with roasted Broccoli. What should I eat for dessert? LOL #ChefBoyarStray pic.twitter.com/bjT39xKNIb — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) October 19, 2022

Strahan rocks a chiseled and lean frame, so he clearly understands a thing or two about diet and fitness. The star even prepares his own meals, which he sometimes shares with fans on social media. However, one recent dish didn’t impress fans, who called him out on it.

Last month, Strahan tweeted a photo of broccoli florets and a pathetic-looking strip of salmon on an otherwise bare plate. He captioned the pic, “Easy, simple, and healthy dinner. BBQ salmon … with roasted broccoli. What should I eat for dessert?”

Strahan was the first to admit the portion was tiny and jokingly asked his followers what he should have for dessert.

The comments section filled up with fans mocking him and advising him to have “the rest of his dinner” for dessert.

“Uhhh, salmon?? That look [like] 1 rib,” one fan quipped.

Another commented, “I thought that was a strip of bacon at first.”

One user joked, “Dessert? How about half a strawberry?”

Yet another fan said, “OMG, I am literally half your size, and the portion of salmon I made for myself was twice that size, plus I had brown rice along with the veggies on my plate.”

And another commenter even volunteered to cook for him.

The consensus in the comments was that Strahan needed more food.

The star likes to film in his kitchen

Question: Do you NEED a microwave or no?? People trip out when I tell them I don’t have one. Microwave or no microwave? #DebateWithMe #TeamNoMicrowave #ChefBoyarStray pic.twitter.com/rJ32SpfHf7 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) April 13, 2022

Michael Strahan has a beautiful Manhattan townhouse with high-end kitchen appliances to make gourmet meals. In April, the TV star showed off his gorgeous kitchen, filled with white marble countertops, glossy white cabinetry, and white tiled walls. The cherry on top was the stainless-steel Viking stove, giving the room character and Strahan some serious cooking cred.

Then the star dropped a bombshell, informing fans he doesn’t own a microwave. Strahan revealed he prefers “the way the food tastes when you heat it up in the oven or on the stove” instead of the microwave.

