Fans React After Christina Hall’s Husband Jokes About Their Marriage Ending: ‘Keep Proving Them Wrong’

Fans are reacting after Christina Hall’s new husband, Josh Hall, made a joke on Instagram about the couple’s marriage ending. Here’s what the HGTV star’s husband said and how fans are responding on social media.

Christina Hall’s husband Josh shared an Instagram post joking about their marriage ending

On Sept. 4, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post revealing that she and Josh Hall exchanged wedding vows in Hawaii, surrounded by their loved ones. The couple previously married in a private ceremony, but shared their Maui celebration with close friends and family.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” she captioned a photo of the couple on their beach wedding day. Hall wore a sleeveless lace gown with a flowing train, and styled her hair in loose braids.

“Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” Hall continued. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. ??.”

On Sept. 18, the HGTV star’s husband, Josh, shared an Instagram post joking about the couple’s marriage ending. “I give it six months #wife #welive,” he captioned a photo of the smiling couple walking down a sunny street. He wore a large sombrero on his head and gave the camera a thumbs-up while holding his wife’s hand. The picture was geotagged in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Fans reacted to Christina Hall’s husband joking about their marriage ending

HGTV fans reacted to Christina Hall’s husband joking about their marriage ending in the comments section of his Instagram post.

Some couldn’t get over the oversized sombrero Josh wore in the photo. “The hat was a decision made after one too many tequilas,” said one fan, while another wrote, “Christina – That hat is as big as you! ???.”

Others thought Josh’s marriage joke was hilarious. “Ha ha the best caption. Love it,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “I give it 90 years. Love you both. ????.”

One fan said, “You are awesome as we all see how happy you make Christina!” and another wrote, “I give it forever ♾! Thank you for making our favorite girl from HGTV so happy and free! I can totally tell she feels protected and loved! All her true fans ever wanted for her is to be happy! Cheers ? to love ❤️! Blended families are more love ❤️.”

And one fan responded to the funny caption by writing, “???? keep proving them wrong and ? everyone else.”

The HGTV star has been criticized for her multiple marriages

Christina Hall has faced a lot of criticism for her marriages. She was married to her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, until 2018. Hall married English TV presenter Ant Anstead the same year she divorced El Moussa. After divorcing Anstead in 2021, she got engaged to Josh Hall the same year.

In January, Hall shared an Instagram post responding to the backlash from fans about her relationships. Her since-altered caption previously read, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.”

And in July 2021, Hall defended her relationship with Josh in a lengthy Instagram caption. “I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect,” the HGTV star wrote before concluding, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want.”

