Fans React to News That ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Is Pregnant With Tarek El Moussa

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her husband, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa. Fans gave some strong opinions about the reality star’s pregnancy. Here’s how Young and El Moussa shared the big news and what fans are saying about the reality TV couple.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa just revealed that they are expecting their first baby together. The couple married in October 2021 after meeting on July 4, 2019, and dating for two years. The Selling Sunset star is the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, whom they share with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

On July 13, the reality stars shared the pregnancy news via matching Instagram posts. El Moussa and Young posted pictures from a family beach maternity shoot. The Netflix star wore a white silk dress and a pearl necklace, while her husband wore black pants and a white button-down shirt.

In one photo, El Moussa knelt at Young’s feet to kiss her baby bump through her dress. Taylor and Brayden joined the happy couple for another picture.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” El Moussa and Young captioned their posts.

Fans reacted to the news of Heather Rae Young’s pregnancy

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s fans have been reacting to their pregnancy announcement. Many of them are leaving supportive messages in the comments section of the Selling Sunset star’s post.

“Beyond happy for you!!!!” said one fan, while another wrote, “Congratulations this is amazing news 🙌🏻🎉❤️.”

But in other corners of the Internet, fans shared different opinions about the news. They are sounding off in the comments section of People’s Instagram post announcing Young’s pregnancy.

“This is going to complicate things lol,” wrote one fan.

Another fan opined, “He deserves it his ex-wife [has] been married twice since they divorced. Happy for the couple.”

And another fan wished, “I hope they have twins.”

Several fans can’t stop comparing the pregnant ‘Selling Sunset’ star to Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Hall

Many fans in the comments section of the same post couldn’t stop comparing Heather Rae Young to Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Hall.

“Looks alot [sic] like Christina 🤔,” one fan wrote, to which others replied, “My thoughts exactly,” and, “I thought the same thing.”

Another fan commented, “He married his ex wife’s twin lol.” Others responded, “He has a type!!” and, “It’s so weird!!”

One fan suggested that since Hall and pregnant Selling Sunset star resemble each other, “The kids will look the same!”

Another fan defended the couple by writing, “So what if he has a type? Doesn’t everyone? She may have some of the same characteristics as his ex but @heatherraeyoung is her own person that brings happiness to his life. Let them enjoy this moment and be happy about THEIR baby.”

