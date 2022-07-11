Fans React to Shawn Mendes Postponing ‘Wonder’ Tour and Revealing He Hit a ‘Breaking Point’ in His Mental Health

Shawn Mendes revealed that he is postponing his “Wonder” tour due to his mental health. Here’s what fans said after the singer made his announcement, and what Mendes said in the past about mental health amid his breakup with Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes revealed he is postponing his ‘Wonder’ tour to take care of his mental health

On July 8, Shawn Mendes shared an Instagram post announcing that he is postponing three weeks of his “Wonder” tour dates due to his mental health.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” the “It’ll Be Okay” singer wrote.

He explained that touring and being away from loved ones has “always” been hard for him. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” Mendes revealed. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point.”

He concluded by saying that he was taking some time off to focus on his mental health. “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” Mendes wrote. “As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys ❤️.”

Fans are sending love to Shawn Mendes after he announced postponing his ‘Wonder’ tour

Some of Shawn Mendes’ fans were disappointed to hear that he wouldn’t be able to make some of his scheduled “Wonder” tour dates. But most of them offered words of encouragement after the singer said he needed a break for his mental health. They are leaving supportive messages in the comments section of his Instagram post.

One fan pointed out that Mendes is setting a positive example for others who need to take time off for their mental health. “Proud of you for choosing YOU! Way to set the example! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Rest up!”

Another fan shared a similar sentiment by writing, “Thank you for sharing this with us! Artists rarely take this much time off during a tour, so I’m grateful you feel brave enough to put yourself in the midst of the pressure you may be feeling. Us fans love you so much and will be waiting patiently for your return 🙏🏼💛”

One fan wrote, “We’re happy your [sic] doing what’s best for you!” and another said, “Take ur time shawn we love you 🤍.”

“OMG, take Your Time 🥺 all that matters is your health 🥺 take Care of yourself, stay safe 🙏❤️,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “You have to put yourself first, love you, it’ll be ok ❤️.”

When a celebrity like @ShawnMendes speaks up about their #MentalHealth and decides to take action, it reduces stigma and encourages others—in this case, young people—to do the same. ??



The musician previously opened up about panic attacks and struggling to be alone after his breakup with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes was candid about his mental health after his breakup with fellow singer Camila Cabello. On March 18, he shared an Instagram video telling fans how he felt about being single for the first time in years.

“You don’t realize … when you’re breaking up with someone and you like think it’s the right thing, you don’t realize all the s*** that comes after it,” the musician said while playing the piano. “Which is like, who do I call when I’m like in a panic attack, who do I call when I’m like f***ing on the edge.”

In a message similar to his statement about postponing the “Wonder” tour, Mendes revealed that it was hard for him to be alone. “And I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me, I was like, oh, I’m on my own now,” the singer shared. “Now I feel like, finally I’m actually on my own and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

