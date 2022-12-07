Fans Are Relieved to See ‘Sex and the City’ Alum Chris Noth With His Wife and Kids

Mr. Big was famously killed off on the first episode of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. Soon after, his portrayer, Chris Noth, faced sexual assault allegations. Mr. Big’s appearance was then cut from the final episode of season one.

Noth returned to acting in August 2022. He is also posting family pictures on his Instagram, including one with his wife, Tara Wilson. Fans are happy about his return and send the actor love and support.

Chris Noth supports his wife, Tara Wilson

Noth and Wilson were reportedly taking some time apart after the scandal broke. But they were spotted together again back in January 2022.

Now Wilson is back on his social media. This past August, in an Instagram story, Noth said that their family is “over the moon” about his wife’s play opening. Wilson wrote the play B.R.O.K.E.N. Code B.I.R.D. Switching, which premiered at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA.

He also posted a picture on Instagram with Wilson and their son Orion, which he captioned, “The family celebrated Tara’s opening.” The three were all smiles. Noth seems proud and happy for his wife.

‘Sex and the City’ fans are happy to see Chris Noth with his family

Married couple Tara Wilson North and Chris Noth in 2019 | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Fans flooded Noth’s post with positivity. There were many sweet comments about his family:

“Beautiful family congratulations to your gorgeous wife!”

“Congratulations to Tara! You have a beautiful family!”

Other fans showed support for the actor:

“I love your smile and you are missed we stand by you!!”

“Awesome! You were treated horribly!”

“Beautiful family! Miss seeing you on TV. Come back.”

Many were unsure if the marriage would make it through the scandal. Seeing pictures of a smiling couple was well-received by fans, who seem to be pulling for the couple.

The allegations against Chris Noth

Allegations of sexual assault came out against Noth in late 2021, just as And Just Like That began streaming on HBO Max.

Two women accused Noth of assaulting them, each similarly but 10 years apart. They both claimed they were “triggered” when the new series premiered. Soon after, more women spoke out with stories of abuse from the actor.

In a Rolling Stone article from January 2022, many women, including former NYU students, recounted running into “Mr. Big” in bars and on the street in lower Manhattan in the early 2000s. One student told the magazine, “were acutely aware of [Noth], but not in a cool celebrity way. In a ‘I’m gonna smile and walk away quickly’ way.”

They claim he was notorious for hanging around bars and attempting to grope women.

Noth said in a statement to multiple outlets, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

What is Noth up to now?

After the women came forward, Noth was written out of the CBS series, The Equalizer. After that, he took some time to lay low.

In August 2022, Noth returned to stage acting. He directed, produced, and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass. Page Six reported that he received a standing ovation and was “very happy with the show.”

Noth has reappeared on Instagram. He posted about Tara’s opening and has since posted about his son Orion playing basketball with his team. His younger son, Keats, also appears on his Instagram, including pics of dad and son swimming in the Berkshires, and an adorable shot of Keats in a policeman uniform, captioned, “Keats heard I was on the old Law & Order — now he wants to be a cop on it.”

There were even a few pictures from his recent trip to Scotland. Fans are anxious to see what comes next for Chris Noth.

