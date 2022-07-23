Fans Say Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Not a Victim’ in Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a second baby together, despite the years of cheating rumors that have plagued their relationship. The baby news has fans thinking of the origins of Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship, and many are saying that the reality star is “not a victim.”

Tristan Thompson was with pregnant Jordan Craig when he started a relationship with Khloé Kardashian

On July 13, TMZ reported that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a second child together via surrogate. The former couple already shares a 4-year-old daughter named True.

According to the publication, Kardashian and Thompson likely decided to have another baby before their most recent breakup, which came after another wave of cheating allegations against Thompson.

While many fans feel sorry for the reality star, others are reminded of the origins of her relationship with the NBA player. Kardashian and Thompson were first linked around September 2016, while Thompson’s then-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, was pregnant with their child. Kardashian has denied any involvement in their breakup.

“Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” Craig said in court documents obtained by Radar Online.

“This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” Craig claimed. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”

Fans are saying Khloé Kardashian is ‘not a victim’ in her relationship with Tristan Thompson

Amid Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby news, some fans are saying that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn’t deserve any sympathy, despite Thompson’s philandering.

They are discussing the origins of their relationship and how Kardashian has reacted to the countless cheating allegations in a Reddit thread titled, “Khloe is not a victim. Let’s go back down memory lane ….”

One fan wrote, “Regardless if they were split as split could be, I would never ever ever ever ever ever date a man who was currently expecting a child with someone else,” while another commented, “You lose them how you get them.”

One fan said, “Khloe should get zero sympathy,” while another wrote, “Khloe is not a victim but I think she was ignorant enough to think he would change for her. Again, he certainly has a type…”

“She met him and his pregnant girlfriend at kevin hart’s wedding. then weeks later khloe started dating tristan,” one fan pointed out. “Khloe knew the man was taken she knew jordan craig was pregnant.”

And another fan wrote, “I’ve been saying this all along, everyone saying Khloe deserves better hasn’t been paying attention. Every single one of her relationships starts with the guys already in relationships and her pursuing them anyway, then she gets upset when they cheat on her just like they cheated with her.”

The athlete cheated on the reality star multiple times, including when she was pregnant with their daughter, True

While some fans don’t feel sorry for Khloé Kardashian as she prepares to mother a second child with Tristan Thompson, there has been a history of infidelity in the former couple’s relationship. Over the past few years, they have broken up and gotten back together multiple times due to the numerous cheating allegations against the NBA player.

In 2018, Thompson famously cheated on the 38-year-old reality star while she was pregnant with their daughter True. He was unfaithful again in 2019 with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

More recently, on Jan. 3, Thompson confessed to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while dating Kardashian. And on Jan. 26, Page Six reported that Thompson was spotted with a mystery woman on his lap at a bar in Milwaukee.

Since news broke that he is fathering a second child with Kardashian, Thompson has been spotted in Greece with several different women. He is rumored to have spent time with Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend.

